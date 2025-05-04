4-star recruit Sanai Green joins the sisterhood as she announces commitment to Duke

Sanai Green, the Class of 2026 recruit, announced her commitment to the Duke Blue Devils. The 6-foot-1 small forward finished her junior year at Long Island Lutheran High School. It's the same school where the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, finished his senior year.

Green shared the news on her official Instagram page in collaboration with Elevate Elite Basketball, SportsCenter NEXT and LuHi Girls Basketball pages on Sunday:

"Home 💙🏡, All glory to the Most High!! #committed," Green captioned her post.

Green played for the Steward School in Richmond, VA, before transferring to the Crusaders last season. She started her basketball career in eighth grade for the Spartans, as she played 30 matches and averaged a double-double with 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

In her freshman season, Sanai Green posted averages of 20.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.6 spg and 1.7 bpg in 29 matches. She improved her scoring average in her sophomore season, scoring 20.3 points, grabbing 8.7 rebounds, dishing out 1.6 assists, stealing the ball 1.7 times and blocking the ball 0.4 times per contest in 23 games. Green also surpassed the 1000-point mark in her sophomore season.

The Glen Head, NY native also signed with the sports management company Prestige Management Group (PMG) on Aug. 25 last year. Founder of PMG, Rashad Phillips, talked about the impact Green has made and welcomed her in a message:

"Sanai Green is a tremendous talent with an unparalleled work ethic and a drive to succeed," said Rashad Phillips, founder of Prestige Management Group. "We are honored to welcome her to the PMG family and are committed to helping her navigate the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

"With our experience and resources, we are confident that Sanai will reach her full potential both on and off the court."

Sanai Green has now joined an elite list of athletes, including Softball Player of the Year, Nija Canady, Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' Javian McCollum, LSU Tigers signee Divine Bourrage and more.

How many offers did Sanai Green receive?

According to On3, Sanai Green received interest from 43 programs across the nation. These included offers from the Arizona Wildcats, Michigan State Spartans, UCLA Bruins, Arkansas Razorbacks and Iowa Hawkeyes, among others.

Last season, Green led the Crusaders to a 15-5 overall record. Their five losses came against IMG Academy on Jan. 19, Archbishop Wood on Jan. 26, Montverde Academy on Jan. 31, Paul VI on Feb. 14 and Sidwell Friends on Feb. 16.

Sanai Green will commence her final year of high school basketball career next season.

