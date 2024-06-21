4-star safety Amari Wallace finalizes commitment with Miami over programs like Auburn and LSU 

The Miami Hurricanes have secured a commitment from Amari Wallace, a four-star safety out of Miami (Fla.) Central. He chose Miami over programs like Auburn, Alabama and LSU.

Wallace now becomes Miami's 10th commitment in the 2025 class and also the first four-star defensive back. He has visited the campus multiple times, with one of the more memorable visits occurring during a charitable trip to feed the homeless in the Spring. His commitment seemed almost inevitable after his recent participation in a seven-on-seven tournament with Miami Central, where he proudly wore Miami gloves.

Wallace is fresh off his first and only official visit to the Hurricanes thus far, and his commitment came shortly after that:

"100% committed @coach_cristobal @Co_Jackson21 @SabbathJoseph @CanesFootball @CoachLGuidry," Wallace posted on X/Twitter.

In an interview with On3, Wallace explained the timing of his commitment:

“I had been telling everybody I wanted to commit before the [Fall] season, and the season’s almost here and time is getting shorter and shorter. I just felt like it was the perfect time to commit."

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Wallace is the No. 24 safety and the No. 278 player in the 2025 class. The On3 Industry Ranking also places him as the No. 240 prospect nationally and the No. 22 safety.

Since his freshman year, Wallace has been a crucial part of Miami Central's secondary. In 2022, as a sophomore, he contributed to Miami Central's unbeaten season and their Florida 2M title win, recording 44 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and two blocked punts on special teams. He is expected to play nickelback for the Hurricanes.

Why did Amari Wallace pick Miami over other programs?

Amari Wallace's connection with Miami dates back to his high school days under the mentorship of Roland Smith, now Miami’s Director of High School Relations. Another big influence is Mike Rumph, the Assistant Director of Recruiting, who has been tracking Wallace’s progress since he was a freshman.

Wallace also found the Hurricanes like his home, which he couldn’t easily ignore (via On3):

"I mean, it’s home," Wallace said. "There’s nothing like home. Home is where they treat you like family, they’re big on you, so I committed because it’s home."

Wallace was also drawn to Miami's comprehensive offering beyond the football field:

“The facilities, the development, the academics, they had everything I wanted to go to school for. I want to go to school for real estate, and they have a bunch of really good real estate and business opportunities [for life outside of football]," he added.

Wallace is the second defensive back in Miami’s 2025 recruiting class, joining Timothy Merritt. This class is shaping up to be a strong one for the Hurricanes, featuring key recruits such as quarterback Luke Nickel, running back Girard Pringle, tight ends Brock Schott and Luka Gilbert, offensive linemen Jaden Wilkerson, Demetrius Campbell, TK Muex and linebacker Elijah Melendez.