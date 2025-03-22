4-star USC target Deshonne Redeaux shares a snap with former Super Bowl and Heisman trophy winner Reggie Bush

Four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux recently appeared in a photo with former USC running back and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush. The photo, shared by On3 Recruits on Wednesday, has garnered more than 20,000 views on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Redeaux is a top USC target and will be taking up a mantle handed down by Bush if he chooses to play for the Trojans. Bush was a standout running back for USC from 2003 to 2005, during which he won the Heisman Trophy, among other stellar achievements.

Having such a legendary status within the program, Bush has since become a figure many USC running backs aspire to emulate. The Trojans were named among the top six programs Redeaux will be choosing from. He announced in February that he is narrowing his options down to USC, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA and Washington.

Furthermore, Redeaux has set a date for announcing his commitment. Per an On3 report, the four-star running back will announce his choice between his top six options on Apr. 5. at a birthday celebration. He told On3’s Chad Simmons,

“I will be announcing my commitment at a birthday celebration on April 5. I am ready. The offers are here. I have taken a lot of visits and I know what is best for me.”

Deshonne Redeaux is coming to a decision after carefully considering several important factors. He highlighted these in his chat with Simmons. He said:

“It came down to where I feel I can build my legacy, become a game-changer on and off the field, and where I can make that early impact.”

What are USC’s chances of signing Deshonne Redeaux?

Deshonne Redeaux's recent picture with USC legend Reggie Bush has further solidified the widespread feeling that he is leaning toward the Trojans. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound prospect is a versatile talent who runs tracks in addition to his gridiron exploits. He is a product of the prestigious Oaks Christian High School in Los Angeles, California.

In his junior season, he rushed for over 1,200 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. Additionally, he posted an impressive 10.42-second time in the 100-meter dash. Ranked No. 143 overall in the 2026 class by On3 Industry Ranking, he is also the No. 13 running back nationally and No. 17 in California. Redeaux is set to be a pivotal in-state recruit for Lincoln Riley.

