4-star WR CJ Wiley narrows down his priority list to top 3 schools before making commitment

Georgia wide receiver CJ Wiley, a four-star prospect from the 2025 class, has over 30 offers on the table. This month, he has been immersed in official visits to some of the top football programs in the country, and he has now revealed his top choices and commitment date.

Wiley’s official visits have taken him to Auburn, Georgia, and USC. This weekend, he will visit LSU, followed by a trip to Florida State on June 21. He has decided to eliminate two schools from his list and focus on his final three

“I am down to Florida State, Georgia and LSU,” Wiley said (via On3). “I will commit to one of those schools on June 25. After my visits to LSU and Florida State, I will come back and make my decision. The timing works out after my visits to give me enough time to pick which school is best for me."

Wiley's decision-making process is heavily influenced by two key factors, as he told Simmons.

“All three of these schools check the boxes and they have all made me feel like a priority for them. It will come down to player development and relationships. All three have given me a lot to think about and I am looking for the best opportunity for me.”

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, CJ Wiley is listed as the No. 116 overall prospect, the No. 13 wide receiver, and the No. 14 prospect in Georgia. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 223 overall prospect, the No. 25 wide receiver, and the No. 32 prospect in Georgia.

Wiley finished his junior year in 2023 with 68 receptions for 1,473 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per catch.

Which team is leading the race in CJ Wiley's commitment?

Georgia currently holds the best potential to secure CJ Wiley's commitment, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Bulldogs boast an 82.3 percent chance of securing his services.

Georgia receivers coach James Coley has prioritized Wiley since taking the job and he started building a relationship with the wide receiver during his official visit on June 7–9.

“The energy at Georgia is different," Wiley told On3." I know everyone, I am cool with the staff and I like the relationship me and coach James Coley are building.”

Georgia senior wide receiver Arian Smith hosted CJ Wiley during his visit, who provided him with firsthand experience of the grind and commitment that define the Bulldogs' football program. He also enjoyed a meal at UGA’s “Bones” restaurant, where he had the chance to cook at the chef’s table.

"They’re winners,” Wiley told DawgsHQ in early May. “They are always going to be in the conversation for the national championship…What stands out is they said they need me.”

Wiley’s father, Chuck Wiley, a former two-time All-SEC defensive end at LSU and NFL veteran, was also impressed with the visit.

“I thought it went well,” Chuck said. “It was solid. I thought they did a great job hospitality wise. Coach Smart got a chance to meet with me and my wife and everything. They really did good.”

Georgia already holds commitments from four-star prospects, Talyn Taylor and Thomas Blackshear. Now, CJ Wiley will be another name to watch out for.