4-star WR Corey Simms expected to make his commitment between Missouri, Penn State & USC: Reports

Corey Simms, a four-star wide receiver from Saint Louis Christian Brothers College, is set to make his college commitment by the end of this month. The highly-touted star is now down three schools, as he revealed to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Simms' top teams included Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Missouri, Tennessee, and USC. He has now whittled down this list to Missouri, Penn State, and USC. Nebraska was once considered a frontrunner for the wide receiver's commitment, but they didn't make his top three.

Corey Simms narrated the importance of development and support in his decision-making process in an interview with On3:

“I want to know that I’m going to be developed into the receiver that I want to be and eventually, make it to the next level. I also want to have great support behind me.”

In the 2023 season, Simms helped lead his team to a state title, recording 79 receptions for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 289-ranked overall prospect in the Class of 2025, the 44th-best receiver, and the No. 3-ranked prospect in Missouri. 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 50 wide receiver and the No. 4 prospect in Missouri.

Corey Simms discusses his top 3 selections

Penn State hosted Corey Simms to Happy Valley to kick off his official visits on May 31. The Nittany Lions made a huge impression on him, both personally and through their hospitality.

“After this visit, Penn State remains one of my top schools," Simms told BWI. "Everyone from the head coach to the hostesses were welcoming and made Penn State feel like home. Penn State remains high on my list. Penn State left a great impression on my parents, which definitely improved their stock.”

USC’s receiver coach Dennis Simmons and head coach Lincoln Riley initially extended their offer to Corey Simms in January, and their interest in the wide receiver never diminished. He made his official visit to the Trojans on June 7.

“I am pumped up about USC!” Simms told On3’s Steve Wiltfong." My parents and I had a chance to get all questions answered while getting a feel for the campus and the overall expectations of what it takes to be a Trojan."

"I enjoyed every minute of my visit. I can see myself being a Trojan, so they’re up there very high.”

As his home-state school, Missouri holds a special place in Simms' heart, as the sentiment of staying close to home carries weight.

“Mizzou was the first team to offer me. I like Mizzou. I love coach Jacob Peeler and coach Eliah Drinkwitz.”

Corey Simms is scheduled to visit Missouri on June 21 and it will be interesting to see what his future holds.