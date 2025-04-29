4-star WR Nalin Scott hyped as he commits to Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils

After a jam-packed month, taking visits to Michigan, Nebraska and Arizona State, four-star wide receiver Nalin Scott settles down on Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils roster. The 2026 WR visited Tempe on April 25 and five days later locked down his commitment.

On3's official handle posted regarding Scott's commitment with the following caption on Monday:

"BREAKING: Four-Star WR Nalin Scott has Committed to Arizona State, he tells me for @on3recruits. The 6’2 205 WR from Marietta, GA chose the Sun Devils over Florida, Missouri, & Nebraska. “I’m home!! Forks Up🔱," read the caption.

Scott shared the news on his Instagram story, reacting with an emoticon, a fork-up symbol, a representation of ASU's iconic pitchfork statue, located at the Sun Devil Stadium.

"🔱🔱🔱," Nalin Scott captioned the story.

Nalin Scott shares message as he commits to Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils via Instagram.

On Friday, Scott shared a video announcing his visit to Tempe. The video featured the format of an MV video, garnering viewers' attention and starring Kenny Dillingham, posing the question:

"You know who I got?"

In an interview with Rivals, Nalin Scott talked about Arizona State's program.

"They have been making me feel like a priority for a long period of time," Scott told Rivals. "When I got there, everyone already knew me. They made sure to let me know I was a top priority -- for their program."

"I loved everything about my trip to Arizona State," Scott explained. "The main message was to get me envisioning myself in a program where I can strive while also getting the best development from coach Hines Ward, who has been in the game and knows what he’s talking about."

With this new development, Scott now becomes the second receiver in the Sun Devils' Class of 2026 commits. Other commits are Cortavious Tisaby, Julian Hugo, Zeth Thues, Jalen Williams and Cardae Mack.

Aside from Arizona S, he had received offers from Georgia, Auburn, Michigan, and Nebraska, among others, but chose to team up with Diliingham.

Scott is a product of McEachern High School (Georgia). He is ranked No. 42 in Georgia and No. 60 as a wide receiver in the Class of 2026. Nationally, he is ranked No. 383 per On3. Aside from playing wide receiver, he also played the positions of tight end and outside linebacker in high school.

Arizona State Sun Devils lock commitment of two high school recruits, Nalin Scott and Cardae Mack

Recently, the Sun Devils added two commits to their Class of 2026 roster. Nalin Scott and running back Cardae Mack, a four-star product of Atascocita High School, Texas.

He had received 34 offers from Michigan, Miami, Florida, among others. But only went for an official visit to Arizona State. He is the only running back, as of now, on the Devils' Class of 2026 roster.

Mack posted on his X handle on Sunday.

"100000% COMMITTED!!!," read the caption.

He ranks No. 52 in Texas and No. 27 as a running back in the Class of 2026. On the national level, he holds the No. 376 rank.

