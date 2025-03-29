4-star Xavier recruit Nyk Lewis reopens recruitment following former HC Sean Miller's appointment as Texas Longhorns coach

Four-star point guard Nyk Lewis of Gonzaga High School reopened his recruitment on Friday after being granted release from Xavier University, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

Lewis committed to Xavier last August and signed with the program in November. The decision follows Sean Miller's departure as Xavier head coach earlier this week to take over the Texas Longhorns.

Miller recruited Lewis when he was Xavier's coach last year.

“I chose Xavier because of the fit and the style of play that Xavier has and I trust coach Miller and the staff,” he told On3 soon after he committed to the Musketeers in August 2024.

It is still uncertain if Texas will be going after Lewis following his decommitment from Xavier.

Former New Mexico coach Richard Pitino replaced Sean Miller at Xavier.

How Sean Miller described Nyk Lewis after he signed with Xavier

Before he decommitted from Xavier, Nyk Lewis came to the school with plenty of hype. He was considered one of the best point guards, averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his junior year for the Gonzaga Eagles.

Sean Miller talked about him after securing Nyk Lewis' commitment last year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nyk to our Xavier Basketball family," he said. "Nyk is an elite competitor. He is a point guard who fits our fast-paced style of play, while also being able to defend the ball at a high level."

"Nyk has an incredible basketball background, playing for one of the best high school programs in the country in Gonzaga College High School, thriving for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit and has also competed for USA Basketball. We can't wait to get Nyk on campus," added Miller.

He is ranked No. 51 overall by the On3 Industry Rankings. His decommitment is considered a loss for the Musketeers, as they will miss out on a streaky shooter who can also be a lockdown defender.

