Gilbert Arenas’ son, Alijah Arenas, is among the top California high school basketball players for the 2025 McDonald's All-American game, which will take place on April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Arenas is one of the five players selected from high school in California who will represent the West in this year’s competition.

The No. 12 overall prospect in ESPN’s latest rankings of the high school basketball class of 2025 earned a place in the squad following his impressive performances for Chatsworth this season. Arenas is averaging 31.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals this season.

Other players from California joining Arenas on the West team include fellow five-star prospect Brayden Burries, who, like Arenas, has not committed to any college yet, Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake, Tounde Yessoufou of Saint Joseph High School, ESPN’s No.2 overall prospect Darryn Peterson of Prolific Prep and Niko Bundalo of Prolific Prep, too.

Meanwhile, Grace Knox is one of the players on the girls’ team that will represent the West in this year’s girls’ 2025 McDonald's All-American game. Knox, who plays for Etiwanda, will hope to win the title for the West this year as the East claimed the victory in last year’s competition.

Knox is one of the top players in the girls' high school basketball class of 2025. The 6-foot-2 small forward is ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in the class according to On3 rankings.

Knox is not the only player from Etiwanda that is on the West Team. Aliyahna 'Puff' Morris was also included on the West Team, while Addison Deal of Mater Dei is the other player from the California district on the girls’ team for the West.

Darryn Peterson and Alijah Arenas to face the Boozer Brothers at McDonald's All-American game

This year’s boys’ 2025 McDonald's All-American game promises to be exciting as both Peterson and Arenas will hope to give the West a second successive victory over the East. However, they will come up against Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who are both on East’s team.

Aside from the trophy that is there to be won, bragging rights will also be at stake for each of these players. Arenas, especially, will be eager to represent his region of California well, as he is the first player from the City Section in 16 years to be selected for the McDonald's All-American game.

