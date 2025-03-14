The stage is set for the 2025 Chipotle Nationals, where ten of the nation’s best high school boys basketball programs will slug it out in a thrilling three-day competition. Held at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indianapolis, the tournament will feature some of the country's brightest rising stars. Here, we spotlight five players poised to make a significant impact.

Ad

Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony is set to make waves in Indianapolis, following in the footsteps of his father, Carmelo Anthony. Known for his skills on both ends of the court, Kiyan combines skilled scoring with exceptional defensive abilities. A key player for Long Island Lutheran, making its third appearance in the competition. Kiyan aims to finish his high school career on a high note by leading LuHi to a championship before he begins his college journey with Syracuse.

Ad

Trending

Darryn Peterson

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Highland School vs Prolific Prep - Source: Getty

Peterson heads into the Chipotle Nationals as one of the top youngsters. The Kansas recruit was recently named the 2025 Naismith High School Player of the Year. According to the USA TODAY 25 in ’25 Boys Basketball Recruiting Rankings, he is the No. 3-ranked player in the country. This season, he has averaged 30.4 points, 7.4 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game, helping Prolific Prep end with a 28-5 record.

Ad

Cameron Boozer

The Columbus star, Cameron Boozer, is another young hooper who could take the Chipotle Nationals by storm. The No. 3 overall prospect, according to ESPN rankings, led Columbus to their fourth consecutive state title as they beat Windermere, 68-36.

Boozer scored a game-high 20 points in that game and added nine rebounds, going an efficient 8-15 from the floor. He is also one of the players named to the 2025 McDonald's All-American team. The Duke commit is surely one to watch heading into the competition.

Ad

Darius Acuff

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Brewster Academy vs IMG Academy - Source: Getty

Darius Acuff is the biggest name on the IMG team that last won the Chipotle Nationals in 2019. Known for his speed and ability to attack the paint, his skills will be crucial for his team. The Arkansas commit was recently named in Jersey Mike's Naismith high school All-America Team, which is a testament to his talent.

Ad

Isiah Harwell

Isiah Harwell is a standout talent from Wasatch Academy and is the first male athlete from Idaho to earn McDonald’s All-American honors.

The Houston signee has been great for Wasatch showcasing his versatile scoring abilities and diverse skill set. Averaging over 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, Harwell is clearly one to watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback