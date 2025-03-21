  • home icon
  5-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas reshares 6'4 guard Jeremiah Faumuina's cold highlight reel on IG

5-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas reshares 6’4 guard Jeremiah Faumuina's cold highlight reel on IG

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 21, 2025 11:30 GMT
Meleek Thomas reshares 6&rsquo;4 guard Jeremiah Faumuina cold highlight reel on IG (Image: IG/ Meleek Thomas)
5-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas reshares 6'4 guard Jeremiah Faumuina's cold highlight reel on IG (Image: IG/ Meleek Thomas)

Meleek Thomas, the Arkansas Razorbacks signee and the No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2025, shared a highlight reel of his fellow Overtime Elite player, Jeremiah Faumuina, on Instagram.

A 2025 class recruit, Faumuina plays for the Cold Hearts and posted a compilation of his plays in the OTE on Instagram on Thursday, displaying some impressive euro step moves, tough shots and footwork in the paint.

Thomas, who plays for the City Reapers in OTE, reshared the post on his Instagram story:

Meleek Thomas shares Jeremiah Faumuina&#039;s highlight reel (Image: IG/Meleek Thomas)
Meleek Thomas shares Jeremiah Faumuina's highlight reel (Image: IG/Meleek Thomas)

Check out the highlight reel posted by Faumuina:

The 18-year-old guard from Oakland, California, averaged 8.1 points on 46.7% shooting, including 25.7% from the 3-point line. He also averaged 2.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game in the 2024-25 season.

The Cold Hearts reached the semifinals in the OTE Pokemon Playoffs after winning four matchups against the Blue Checks. However, the YNG Dreamerz, led by South Carolina signee and No. 70 recruit Eli Ellis, knocked them out. In seven games in the playoffs, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 9.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.3 apg and 0.4 spg in 23.1 mpg.

Jeremiah Faumuina's best outing in the 2024-25 season also came against the eventual champions, the YNG Dreamerz, where he scored 18 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out three assists. He also shot 66.7% from the field.

On the other hand, Meleek Thomas helped his team reach the OTE Pokemon Playoffs Finals but was swept by the YNG Dreamerz. He posted an average of 27.3 points, 3.0 assists, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocks in the playoffs.

Thomas' best performance came in Game 1 against Shon Abaev's Fear of God Athletics, as he finished the contest with 33 points, three assists, nine rebounds and two steals. He also shot 50.0% from the field and 61.5% from beyond the arc.

Why did Meleek Thomas choose Arkansas?

Thomas, who is ranked third in the shooting guard position and second in Georgia, had offers from programs like Pittsburgh, UConn, Auburn and Kansas State, but he signed for the Razorbacks on Nov. 11.

He talked to On3 about his decision:

“When I was making my college decision, I wanted to make sure that everything was a fit from play style and how they will use me on the team but also that it felt like home to me and my family.
“Family is so important to me – and with Coach Cal and the team at Arkansas, I felt at home. I am going to spend my senior season at OTE, just developing and continuing to be the best player I can so I can make an impact in Fayetteville right away.”

Darius Acuff and Isaiah Sealy will join Meleek Thomas at Arkansas next season.

