With the bulk of the 2025 college football signing class already complete, recruits from the 2026 class have been making waves in the recruiting scene. On Wednesday, Oregon offered a four-star athlete who has been one of their top targets: Brandon Arrington Jr. of Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California.

Oregon hosted a plethora of top recruits, many of them juniors, last weekend.

"The visit went great," Arrington said. "I saw everything I needed to see. I love the facility, the food and the coaching staff. The Ducks are a big team in my recruiting process right now."

Although Arrington spoke highly of his visit, he remains uncommitted, and there isn't an On3 Crystal Ball Prediction for the Ducks currently.

Brandon Arrington Jr.: Recruiting breakdown

Brandon Arrington Jr. is rated as a four-star athlete, the No. 2 athlete overall, the fourth-best player in California and the 25th overall player by 247Sports. He holds over 35 offers from programs such as Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Arizona and Oregon.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder plays all over the field at wide receiver and cornerback. His speed allows him to create separation against opposing defensive backs, and that speed, along with footwork, helps him excel in coverage. In 2024 as a junior, he had 14 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns on offense while having 25 tackles on defense.

Arrington also competes in the 100- and 200-meter dash in track and field. In 2024, he won a state championship in the 100 with a 10.33 time and 200 running a 20.40.

Oregon Ducks: Recruiting breakdown

The Oregon Ducks, who went 13-1 in the 2024 season, have the No. 4 recruiting class for 2025. It features 12 early enrollees. Their 2025 transfer class was ranked 11th with nine transfers.

Oregon currently has the No. 1-ranked 2026 class, according to 247Sports. The class features 10 commitments but could see more after the recent junior day.

