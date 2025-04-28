5-star Bella Flemings goes off for 65 points in 2 games at GUAA

No. 12 ranked junior Bella Flemings put on a show at the Girls Under Armour Athletic AAU tournament, which was held from Friday to Sunday. The five-star guard exploded with 65 points across two games for Team SA Finest.

Ad

Acknowledging Bella's brilliant display, Wslam, shared an Instagram post on Sunday highlighting her performances at the games. The post included video highlights of Bella in both games.

Ad

Trending

Bella ended the first game with 35 points and scored 30 in the next. She is set to feature in another AAU event, the CY-Fair Invitational, which will run from May to May 11.

Bella Flemings just wrapped up her junior year at the William J. Brennan High School in San Antonio, Texas. She ended the season with an average of 20.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She led the Bears to the regional finals, which they lost 64-60 against Steele High School.

Ad

Bella Flemings kicked off her high school basketball journey at Brennan High School, and she has only gotten better each year. As a freshman, she put up an impressive 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and kept the momentum going, averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in her sophomore season.

Now gearing up for her senior year, Bella is drawing attention from top college programs, with college offers already rolling in.

Where will Bella Flemings play college basketball?

Five-star junior Bella Flemings will resume the next high school basketball season as a senior, which takes her one step closer to college basketball. While college is still one year away, many college programs already recognize the 6-foot guard's talent and have begun efforts to recruit her.

Ad

Bella holds nine college offers, including offers from North Carolina, Texas A&M, Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, SMU, Arkansas, Louisville and Duke. According to one prediction, Texas A&M is ahead in the recruitment race, with a 21.7% chance of securing Bella's commitment.

Next in line are Baylor and Houston, who have a 19.0% and 16.3% chance, respectively. Texas Tech, North Carolina and SMU, also have a good chance, with 13.5% each.

Of course, it's still early in the recruitment process. With the player's level of talent and performance, it's likely that more colleges will still come calling. It remains to be seen where she eventually plays her college basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More