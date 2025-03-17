Isiah Harwell, the No. 13 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) signed for Houston on Nov. 14. While he will join the Cougars next season, Harwell was hyped for Kelvin Sampson's side as they secured the 2025 Big 12 title.

The official Instagram page of the Big 12 collaborated with Houston men's basketball and Houston Athletics to post the news:

"CHAMPS 🏆Congratulations to @uhcougarmbk for claiming the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship." the post was captioned.

Isiah Harwell reshared the post to his story and added a four-word reaction:

5-star Houston signee Isiah Harwell shares 4-word reaction as the Cougars earn Big 12 Champion honors (Image: IG/ Isiah Harwell)

"Yk what it is," Harwell captioned his story.

The Cougars (30-4) were led by L.J. Cryer who posted averages of 15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.3 minutes per match.

During his freshman year at Century High School in Pocatello, Idaho, Harwell averaged 18.0 points and eight rebounds per game to lead his team to the District Finals. Those stats earned him a selection in the All-State First-Team.

Furthermore, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard also led the Utah Prospects to the Adidas AAU National Championship in South Carolina in July 2023. He was also a part of Team USA which won the gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico.

Last year, Harwell was invited to the 2024 Men's Junior National Team October minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

This season, Harwell is averaging 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for Wasatch Academy.

Why did Isiah Harwell choose Houston?

Harwell, who ranks at the fifth spot in the shooting guard position and second in Utah, received interest from 32 programs across the nation. These included offers from Gonzaga University, California, Texas, BYU and North Carolina, among others.

However, he chose to sign for the Cougars and spoke to On3 about his decision on Sept. 12:

“I chose Houston because the culture fit. I feel like I can thrive and succeed there and I believe in Coach Sampson and the whole staff. Coach Sampson has a way with speaking that just makes me motivated and ready to play. He also has a lot of experience and knows what he’s looking for.”

He will be joined by five-star power forward Chris Cenac, four-star point guard Kingston Flemings and three-star shooting guard Bryce Jackson next season.

