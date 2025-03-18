5-star Iowa Hawkeyes target Jenica Lewis shares her pregame superstitions, which include eating a "steak" and more

Apart from the standard team warm-ups, many athletes have personal pregame routines and rituals, some of which may be superstitious. For five-star Iowa Hawkeyes target Jenica Lewis, she wouldn't go into a game without eating a steak.

In a documentary with Overtime Select, the No. 15 ranked junior revealed her pregame superstitions, which include eating a steak, listening to gospel music and so on.

"I usually eat a steak before every game," Jenica said. "My superstitions um obviously the steak it's kind of weird but it's just how I work I guess and then I always wear blue preap, except for State I'll wear pink. I listened to gospel music not now but before the game," (7:15-7:36)

In the documentary which was shared on Overtime Select's YouTube channel on Saturday, Jenica also opened up about her health and how it impacts her game. As an athlete living with diabetes, she has to keep her phone with her during games to monitor her blood sugar levels.

"Having diabetes has been obviously a roller coaster you never know how it's going to make you react or act or anything you don't know ever know but it's been pretty good," she said. "I got my sensor that my Libre 3 it helps me detect like my blood sugar levels and if I need a dose or if I just need to eat sugar or anything, if you like see me like with a basketball game I always have my phone on me is because like that's how I track my blood sugar." (4:11-4:40)

Jenica hopes to be an inspiration by playing the sport she loves despite her health condition.

"I hope that I'm able to inspire other people by playing or doing what they love while having diabetes. I hope that it's just something that I can show that it's just something that you have to deal with and not anything that's really forced upon you and that it's like a job like I don't know to just have fun with it and just be you. (04:48 - 05:10)

Jenica Lewis and her Johnstone High School team just ended the season unbeaten, winning the 2025 IGHSAU Girls Basketball Iowa State Championship with a 26-0 record. Being a crucial part of this achievement, Jenica was crowned the Iowa MaxPreps Player of the Year.

Which college program has the highest chance of landing Jenica Lewis

Five-star junior Jenica Lewis is currently one of the most sought-after prospects in high school basketball. The 5-foot-9 point guard currently holds 48 college offers, including offers from top programs like Iowa, UCF, Arizona, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Illinois, among others.

According to the On3 prediction, Iowa is currently the clear favorite in this race with a 95.3% chance of securing Jenica's commitment. Other programs only have a 1% chance.

According to Jenica, she's not in a hurry to announce her college of choice. Speaking in an interview at the Playoffs quarterfinal, she said:

"I don't really have a list yet."

The five-star point guard just ended her junior year, averaging 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 3.4 assists per game for the Johnston Dragons. With a whole year of high school basketball to play, she still has a lot of time to carefully consider her numerous college options and come to a decision.

