5-star Jerzy Robinson impresses again with 35-point game vs Harvard Westlake

On Thursday, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defended home court against the visiting Harvard Westlake, and they did so in a dominant fashion. This included a 35-point performance from No. 1 ranked overall from the Class of 2026, Jerzy Robinson.

It was a 72-38 victory for Sierra Canyon, with Robinson going 12-for-12 from the free throw line in this Mission League game. While she impressed with her offensive prowess, it was a defensive game overall for Sierra Canyon, which limited Harvard Westlake to just 19 points in the first half.

Initially, Harvard Westlake kept the game close against nationally ranked Sierra Canyon, but with Robinson leading the way, the Trailblazers cruised to a dominant victory. Despite being categorized as a combo guard, the No. 1 ranked junior was all over the court, intercepting passes and dominating in the post.

This was the second Sierra Canyon's back-to-back home and away series against Harvard Westlake, winning both games dominantly. The previous game happened on Jan. 25 at Harvard Westlake High School, with Sierra Canyon winning by a higher margin, 76-38. This latest one is Sierra Canyon's seventh win in the Mission League.

Jerzy Robinson and Sierra Canyon only have 3 Mission League games left before the CIF Southern Section playoffs

With Jerzy Robinson dominating in the Mission League, Sierra Canyon is still undefeated. They are already a lock for the CIF Southern Section Playoffs. That being said, the Trailblazers still have three games to go, all against teams that they had previously defeated earlier in the season.

First up is Chaminade, a team that Robinson and crew defeated on Jan. 15, 95-31. The rematch is scheduled for Friday, with Sierra Canyon being seen as the favorite to win.

Next will be against Louisville, whom Sierra Canyon defeated 82-41 on Jan. 17, and their rematch is scheduled for Feb. 3. The next game will be against rising freshman star Hamiley Arenas and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) on Feb. 5. The last time they met, the Trailblazers won 97-48.

Because of their dominance in the Mission League, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are considered the favorites to win the CIF Southern Section playoffs. The team is on a 17-game winning streak, and many see it going up to 20 after the Mission League season wraps up.

