5-star Longhorns target Dia Bell commits to taking part in the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl

Dia Bell, a five-star quarterback from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is one of the best overall prospects from the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-3 athlete is set to play in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl game in January next year. Bell announced his commitment to play at the Bowl game on his Instagram account.

Ad

The Navy All-American Bowl game is a marquee event in the high school football calendar. The game plays host to some of the best high school talent in the country and Bell will get an opportunity to show off his talent in one of the biggest football games in the country.

Ad

Trending

The five-star quarterback's Instagram post reflected his excitement at this opportunity.

"Blessed to be committed to the Navy All American Bowl 🙏🏽 #AGTG#NavyAAB@aabonnbc," Dia Bell wrote in the caption.

The five-star quarterback is ranked No.13 in the country and is the fifth-best quarterback in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the best overall recruit from the state of Florida.

Bell received offers from top programs such as Ohio State, Penn State, LSU and Miami, but made an early commitment to the Texas Longhorns in June last year.

Ad

Dia Bell talks about the Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns landed the commitment of 2026 five-star quarterback Dia Bell on June 17 last year. He chose the Steve Sarkisian-led side over schools such as Ohio State, Penn State, Miami and LSU.

Texas extended an offer to Bell on March 19, 2024, during his unofficial visit to the campus. He took another visit to Texas in June, just before announcing his commitment. The five-star quarterback spoke about the Longhorns after his pledge.

Ad

"I really enjoyed my visits and have developed great relationships with Coach Sark and Milwee," Dia Bell said, as per On3. "They are one of the best offenses in the country and have a track record of development at my position. I’m really excited about their move to the SEC and the opportunity to help bring a championship to the 40 acres."

Ad

He also spoke about his relationship with the Longhorns' coaching staff.

"I have a great relationship with both Coach Sark and Coach Milwee. I speak more often with coach Milwee though. I have really good relationships with a lot of the coaches on staff," Bell said.

Texas' Class of 2026 is currently ranked No. 37 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has managed to land commitments from three athletes so far from the class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.