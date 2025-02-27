5-star LSU commit Grace Knox selected to represent the U.S.A. at the 2025 Nike Hoops Summit 

Grace Knox, the LSU signee and No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2025, has continued to display stellar displays on the court for Etiwanda High School. Her performances for Etiwanda earned her a spot in the Nike Hoops Summit, where she will represent Team USA against Team World.

The official Instagram page of gyftedhoopsacademy shared a story highlighting Knox's selection in the Hoops Summit which was later reshared by the 6-foot-2 small forward on her IG story:

5-star LSU commit Grace Knox gets selected to represent the U.S.A. at the 2025 Nike Hoops Summit (Image: IG/on3wayy_graceee)

Grace Knox, who is ranked second in the small forward position and first in California, missed her sophomore season at Etiwanda due to injury. However, she came back in her junior year and averaged a double double with 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

The Etiwanda Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball Championships (California) and have won all three of their matches so far. They tipped off the tournament with a 96-57 win over Fairmont Prep on Feb. 15, followed by a dominating 78-37 win against Windward on Feb. 19, in which Grace Knox recorded a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Eagles continued their winning streak with a 63-60 win against Mater Dei on Sunday. With that win, Etiwanda improved their record to 25-4 overall and they have an unbeaten 7-0 record in the California Southern Section Baseline Basketball League.

Their next CIF SS - Open Division Championship Game will be against Ontario Christian on Saturday.

Furthermore, Knox was also selected to play in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 1 at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. She will play on the West team with the No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez, USC signee Jazzy Davidson, Iowa signee Addison Deal and more.

Grace Knox talks about her decision to join LSU

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have signed four high-rated recruits from the Class of 2025. Knox, who had offers from other top programs, including USC, Texas, Tennessee and UCLA, among others, signed for Mulkey's side on Nov. 6.

She talked about her decision with On3:

“I think when I first went on my visit, I felt like there was no sense of awkwardness and there was a sense of belonging,” Knox told On3. “I felt very comfortable with everybody throughout the whole entire trip. I was comfortable during the other trips, but with LSU, it kind of just felt right within myself.”

Grace Knox will join Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson and Bella Hines at the Tigers next season.

