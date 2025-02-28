5-star LSU enrolee DJ Pickett shares his condolences for recently deceased 18-year-old freshman Dillon Reidenauer

The entire LSU campus is in mourning as LSU freshman track and field star Dillon Reidenauer, 18, was struck by a motorcycle and died on Wednesday. The incident occurred on campus, with the motorcyclist, Bodhi Linton, 23, also dying at the scene.

Many in the school were mourning the late track and field star, whose main event was the pole vault. Several upcoming LSU athletes also commented, including five-star cornerback DJ Pickett who has already enrolled into the school.

"🙏🏾," commented DK Pickett.

LSU enrollee DJ Pickett sends his condolences to late LSU Pole Vault star Dillon Reidenauer (Instagram/ bookkrewemedia)

Local news station WBRZ reported that dashcam footage showed that Reidenauer's car was turning left at an intersection when her car was hit by Linton's motorcycle, leading to her vehicle also crashing. She studied interior design at LSU and the school's track and field coach soon released a statement regarding her death.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon,” said LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver. “Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident."

Reidenauer was a high school standout, winning bronze indoors at the LHSAA State Championship in her senior year after getting a clearance of 3.71 meters.

DJ Pickett finishes the 2024-2025 season as No. 10 overall in the On300 Rankings

Touted as one of the best cornerbacks in the Class of 2025, DH Pickett chose LSU over Florida, Miami and others. With the last rankings update of the season, On3 has ranked him as the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He had been in the fold at LSU for a long time and even joined the Tigers for bowl practice back in December.

With him now officially enrolled at LSU, DJ Pickett is considered the school's headliner from its Class of 2025 crop. He is a consensus five-star with all the big ranking websites agreeing he is a five-star cornerback. However, other sites, such as 247Sports, have him lower in their rankings, being No. 24 overall.

