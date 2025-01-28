  • home icon
5-star LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson reaches incredible career milestone during her high school's latest win

By Inioluwa
Modified Jan 28, 2025 10:34 GMT
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

Five-star LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson reached another incredible career milestone on Sunday, surpassing 1000 career rebounds. The Sacred Heart High School star, who also recently surpassed 2000 career points, delivered six rebounds and 18 points, helping the Valkyries to a 64-52 victory against Ryle High School.

ZaKiyah Johnson, currently ranked No. 18, has played her entire high school career with the Sacred Heart Valkyries and has been a crucial part of the team since her freshman days. As a freshman, she averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The stats only got better in her second year when she averaged 22.4 points, 8,2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

As a junior, she delivered 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, and currently in her final year, she's averaging 22.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Thanks to her incredible contributions, the Valkyries have now won the last four state championships. They are currently en route to securing their fifth consecutive championship, with the team on a 14-2 record this season.

With Johnson's 1000-rebounds milestone, she is now the second player in Sacred Heart's history to score 1000+ rebounds and 2000+ points.

LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson becomes first player in Valkyries' history to earn

spot on 2025 McDonald's All-American Team

Five-star LSU signee Zakiyah Johnson has been announced as one of the top 24 high school prospects selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American girls' game. With the announcement, she's set to become the first player in Sacred Heart's history to be named on the McDonald's All-American games' roster.

In reaction to this development, ZaKiyah Johnson expressed her excitement. She said:

"Been one of my biggest goals since I was little to be a McDonald's All-American. I use to not know what it was but once I eventually learned I was like 'I kinda want to do that' just to finally be here, it's crazy,"

Zakiyah Johnson is, however, not the only LSU signee on the team. Five-star prospect Grace Knox was also part of the roster. In total, 24 girls and 24 boys made the team from a nomination list of 722 players.

Edited by Debasish
