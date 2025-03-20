5-star Notre Dame Fighting Irish signee Jalen Haralson is set to represent the U.S.A. at the 2025 Nike Hoops summit 

Five-star Notre Dame Fighting Irish signee Jalen Haralson is set to represent Team USA at the 2025 Nike Hoops Summit. The 6-foot-7 forward previously won gold with the United States Under-17 team at the 2024 FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup.

The Nike Hoops Summit is a Nike-sponsored international all-star game that is played annually between Team USA and Team World. Specifically, the event features Team USA Basketball Men's Junior Select Team, made up of the best Under-19 high school players in the country, competing against the World Select Team, which consists of elite international prospects.

The Nike Hoop Summit officially kicked off in 1995, and it has been held 24 times so far. This year, the 26th edition of the event will once again take place at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It is scheduled to take place on April 12.

A total of 12 players have been selected to the 2025 Nike Summit roster. Alongside Jalen Haralson, top-rated prospects AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament, Cayden Boozer, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr., Koa Peat, Chris Cenac Jr., Nikolas Khamenia, Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson have also been named to the roster.

On the other end, five-star prospects Kiyan Anthony and Tajh Ariza, among others, will star for Team World.

Jalen Haralson is currently ranked No. 17 in the ESPN Top 100 rankings. He was also named to the McDonald's All-American Game roster, which will be played on April 1st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"Overall, it was a good decision": 5-star Notre Dame signee Jalen Haralson on his commitment to the Fighting Irish

Five-star prospect Jalen Haralson is wrapping up his high school basketball career, ready to take on the challenges of college basketball with Notre Dame next season. He made his commitment in September 2024, choosing the Fighting Irish over other top programs like Indiana, Michigan State, Duke, Kansas and LSU, among others.

"The ACC, it's a big-time conference, and I feel like it's the conference that will probably translate the most to the NBA. So overall, it was a good decision," Haralson said via 247Sports.com.

One major factor that influenced his choice was the presence of Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

"Coach Shrews, he was Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's shooting coach, and that's something that I feel like I need to take the next step in my game. So I trust him to help get me there," he added.

Jalen Haralson will be joined by fellow class of 2025 prospects Ryder Frost, Brady Koehler and Tommy Ahneman, who also committed to Notre Dame.

