5-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares his reaction under Buckeyes' WR Carnell Tate's post following his return to Ohio

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate has confirmed he will remain in Columbus for the upcoming season, shutting down speculation about a potential departure.

Ad

Speaking with WBNS-TV sports reporter Adam King, Tate said:

“The plan was never for me to leave. I don’t know where that came from, where that started. I bleed Ohio State.”

Ad

Trending

Following his announcement, 2026 five-star wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. expressed his support by commenting a single “☝🏽” emoji on Tate’s Instagram post. He thus signaled unity and confidence in Ohio State’s receiving corps.

Image via Ig@carnelltate

Henry Jr., the nation’s top-ranked receiver in his class, has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2023. Tate played a key role in Ohio State’s passing attack last season, finishing with 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns.

Ad

He delivered one of his best performances in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Texas, recording seven catches for 87 yards in the Buckeyes' 28-14 victory.

Although Tate was the third option behind Emeka Egbuka and freshman standout Jeremiah Smith last season, his role is expected to expand with Egbuka headed for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Smith, despite receiving lucrative offers ranging from $4.5 to $5 million from other programs, has reportedly committed to staying at Ohio State. He has secured at least $3 million in NIL earnings next season, according to Pete Nakos.

Ad

With Egbuka’s departure, Tate is projected to be Ohio State’s WR2 in 2025. Under coach Ryan Day and receivers coach Brian Hartline, the Buckeyes continue to develop elite talent.

Ohio State WR commit Chris Henry Jr. sets four official visits despite firm pledge to Buckeyes

Chris Henry Jr. has been committed to Ohio State since July 28, 2023, and has consistently stated that his pledge is secure as long as Brian Hartline remains with the program. With Hartline recently promoted to offensive coordinator, Henry reaffirmed his confidence in the Buckeyes.

Ad

“I love this move,” Henry told On3. “Coach Hartline knows how to develop receivers better than anyone, and now with him as OC, I know he’s going to put us receivers in the best position to dominate for sure.”

Despite his firm commitment, Henry has scheduled four official visits this summer. He will visit Miami on May 30, followed by USC on June 6, Oregon on June 13 and Ohio State on June 20. USC and Oregon have already hosted him this year and continue their efforts to flip the highly touted receiver.

Henry, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect, transferred to Mater Dei High School in California for his junior year but was sidelined by a knee injury. Before that, he played at West Clermont as a freshman and Withrow as a sophomore, both near Cincinnati.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place