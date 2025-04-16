5-star Ohio State safety target Bralan Womack announces his comittment date

Bralan Womack, a five-star safety from Hartfield Academy, is set to announce his college commitment on Aug. 23, 2025, according to 247Sports. He has shortlisted Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and Texas A&M and will choose among them in August.

In addition to those four programs, schools such as Ole Miss, Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State, Washington and Georgia have also extended offers to the talented defenseman.

According to On3, the Ohio State Buckeyes have the best odds of landing the five-star prospect, followed by Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The recruiting site gives the Ryan Day-led program a 77.1% chance of acquiring Womack.

Among the four shortlisted programs, the Gators were the first to extend an offer to the 2026 safety, as per 247Sports. Billy Napier offered Womack on Jan. 22, 2024, followed by an offer from the Aggies on May 10, 2024.

Ohio State extended an offer on June 5, 2024, and hosted Womack for an unofficial visit on Nov. 30. He is also scheduled to return for an official visit in June.

Bralan Womack speaks on Ohio State interest

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites to land the five-star safety from Brandon, Mississippi, according to multiple recruiting sites. Auburn, Texas A&M and Florida remain close behind.

The Buckeyes are building a strong Class of 2026, and landing Womack would further bolster it. The highly touted safety shared why he believes Ohio State is a good fit.

"They have the best shot to develop me and get me to the league," Womack said in March, as per On3. " That is how the coaches at Ohio State feel. It is what they do every year. They are doing it with Caleb Downs now. Their message is, if you want to be the best, we have what you need to get there."

The Buckeyes' Class of 2026 is ranked No.2 in the country, per 247Sports. Ryan Day and company have landed 11 commitments so far. Bralan Womack would be the Buckeyes’ first five-star pledge in the class, according to 247Sports.

Bralan Womack is ranked No.12 in the country and is the top player at his position in the Class of 2026, according to On3. He is also the second-best overall recruit in the state of Mississippi.

