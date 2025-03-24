5-star Oregon recruit Dakorien Moore flaunts signature Ducks Air Max kicks

Top 2025 wide receiver prospect Dakorien Moore has announced his custom Air Max shoes ahead of its sales launch. Moore made the announcement via an Instagram post on his verified Instagram account on Saturday. He posted photos of the shoes along with a long caption:

“Excited to introduce the Air Max 95/97 ‘University of Oregon -Storm’ PE! Created by @ducksofafeather, the all-new silhouette drops exclusively on @goat on March 26 in limited numbers. The reflective upper and warm tones are inspired by the breathtaking natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Proceeds benefit Oregon student-athletes like me! Get ready to get your pair on the GOAT app.”

Moore was the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. Also the No. 5 prospect overall, the 5-foot-11, 186-pounder signed with the Oregon Ducks over rivals like Texas, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Moore is not a stranger to playing big roles on big teams. A product of the prestigious Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, he got supporting roles as a freshman. However, with a regular presence in the starting lineup as a sophomore, he helped the Panthers to the 6A Division I state championship. He finished his sophomore season with 764 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

In addition to his impact on the gridiron, Moore also had a big presence on the track and field scene. He logged a personal best of 10.63 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore, peaking at 21.38 in the 200-meter dash.

How Dakorien Moore is adjusting to life as an Oregon Duck

Following his impressive performance at the Under Armour All-American game in January, Dakorien Moore set his sights on his college future at Oregon. In a telling X post, he hinted at his readiness to get to work with the Ducks, writing:

“@Oregonfootball, let’s work.”

Dakorien Moore resumed spring practice with the team earlier this month and he has begun to make a good impression there. Quarterback Dante Moore revealed on the Duck of a Feather podcast that Dakorien is taking to life at the program like a duck to water. He said:

“Dakorien’s stepping up and doing it. Not many people are looking like ‘yo, who is this young guy doing it?’ No, we all respect. Like Dakorien calling people out, Luke Moga calling people out, another quarterback.”

Oregon’s opening game for the 2025 season is against Montana State on Aug. 30.

