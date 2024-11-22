5-star PG Jason Crowe Jr. opens up on being mentored by Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum: "I text him every couple of days"

A few days ago, Jason Crowe Jr. shared an Instagram story showing off his Jayson Tatum signature Jordans. The No. 9 recruit in the Class of 2026 wore the Tatum 3 "Welcome to the Garden" sneakers, featuring flowers in the shoes' bands.

The Lynwood, CA native, also appeared on Paul Pierce's "Truth Lounge" podcast on Thursday, alongside his father Jason Crowe Sr., where he talked about getting advice from the Boston Celtics forward and Russell Westbrook:

"Jayson Tatum. I talk to him here and there. He always gives me pointers and stuff like that. I text him every couple days and stuff like that. And then obviously Westbrook, playing for his program, we talk very often, just give me pointers and stuff like that and so that's it." (32:53 - 33:11)

The Inglewood High School player has been ranked a five-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, as well as as a four-star recruit by On3. He also ranks first in the combo guard position and sixth in California. Jason Crowe Jr. has 15 offers from colleges including Kentucky, Arizona, Alabama, Long Beach State and more.

On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine states that UCLA has the highest chance of landing the 6-foot-2 point guard with a 9.9% probability. However, the USC Trojans are not far behind with an 8.6% chance, followed by Long Beach State (7.4%) and Cal State Northridge with a 6.2% probability.

On the podcast, Jason Crowe Jr. also gave his take on the high school player he was most impressed by and named the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2026:

"Christian Collins. He made the biggest leap of this year, I believe. He went from playing JV to being a five star and I already knew it. I already told him like when we playing Au, playing with the same team. He was playing with 16 I was playing 17. ... He got the big jump, he got stronger, he grew into his body, he got his he got a shot now he can finish." (19:48 - 20:21)

How good is Jason Crowe Jr.?

Crowe is considered one of the top combo guards in his class. He also locked horns against the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 AJ Dybantsa and scored 36 points and had eight assists in his team's 92-82 loss against Utah Prep.

Over two seasons at Inglewood, Jason Crowe Jr. played 65 games and posted averages of 36.6 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per contest. Last season, he averaged 37.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.8 apg, 3.9 spg and 0.2 bpg in 29 games.

