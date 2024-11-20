5-star prospect Aaliyah Chavez announces collaboration with a streetwear brand on her birthday

Aaliyah Chavez, a 5-star prospect, is strengthening her off-court profile as well. The 5-foot-10 guard struck a deal with streetwear brand Underdog. The announcement came on Tuesday, just a day before her birthday.

The streetwear brand took to Instagram to congratulate the No. 1 nationally ranked player. Underdogs’ Instagram handle posted a series of snaps with Chavez holding the brand’s T-shirts. The caption read:

“It is an honor and blessing to announce that UNDERDOG STREETWEAR will be collaborating with the local phenom & legend Aaliyah Chavez! Aaliyah is the #1 player in the country and ★★★★★ recruit. Thank you to Sonny for the opportunity to work with the Chavez family.”

Underdog is a California-based streetwear brand known for its focus on the "underdog" narrative. The partnership is particularly impactful as it connects Aaliyah Chavez with a community-focused brand aiming to empower local talent.

Chavez’s performances have made her an eye candy to basketball scouts, division colleges as well, and brands looking to collaborate with rising talents. Last season, she averaged 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game and was named Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year by Gatorade.

Latest buzz on Aaliyah Chavez's college commitment

Aaliyah Chavez dropped a stunning performance this Thursday, asserting once again she is the true No. 1 in high school basketball. Playing against Allen, Aaliyah scored 38 points, steering her team to a 70-40 victory. Obviously, several colleges across the country want her to be in their program.

But till now it's only been speculations and anticipation as to where the 5-foot-9 point guard will head for her college career.

"Listen, don't call me cocky; you don't know me, okay? Don't do that; don't disrespect me," she said.

While programs like Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas Tech remain in pursuit of Aaliyah Chavez, the Lubbock, TX, native hasn't given any hint about her college commitment. As far as speculations and predictions go, Oklahoma and UCLA still lead the race with 37.0% and 32.3% chance per On3.

In the meantime, Chavez has entered her senior year at Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas. She will be up against Coronado this Tuesday, and her high school will surely expect the Chavez magic on the court to extend their unbeaten run of 10-0.

