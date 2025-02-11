5-Star prospect Addison Bjorn performs her first career slam dunk following a meeting with Caitlin Clark; gets missed by camera 

Addison Bjorn, one of the nation’s top-ranked high school basketball players, reached a major milestone this week—allegedly throwing down her first-ever slam dunk. But in an unfortunate twist, when the moment finally happened, no one was recording.

The Park Hill South (Missouri) standout hammered home a dunk during a practice session, just a day after meeting with Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark. However, the incredible feat was never captured on video—leaving her teammates, coaches and fans wishing for an instant replay that didn’t exist.

Addison Bjorn, a 6-foot-2 five-star recruit, is already regarded as one of the best players in the Class of 2026. She has dominated on the court with her elite scoring, passing ability, rebounding and defensive skills, but adding a dunk to her arsenal takes her game to another level.

While players like Candace Parker, Brittney Griner, and Fran Belibi have paved the way, in-game dunks remain a rarity outside the college and professional ranks. Bjorn’s ability to elevate above the rim makes her one of the most exciting young prospects in the sport.

Addison Bjorn's dunk came on the heels of meeting Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark, the WNBA's Rookie of the Year, met with Addison Bjorn just one day before the dunk happened. Although Clark isn’t known for dunking, her impact on the women’s game has been immeasurable, inspiring a new generation of players to push boundaries.

“She told me to never put limits on myself," Bjorn mentioned what Clark told her. "She talked about how important it is to play with confidence, and I think that stuck with me."

As Addison Bjorn continues her rise as one of the best young players in the country, college programs are taking notice. Already a gold medalist with USA Basketball’s U17 team, Bjorn has proven she belongs among the elite.

Her first dunk may have been missed, but if her high rise continues, there will be plenty more highlight-worthy moments in her future.

