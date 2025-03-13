Addison Bjorn, ranked No. 24 in the Class of 2026 by On3's Industry Rankings, left a comment on a post by Jerzy Robinson, the Sierra Canyon guard and top prospect in the 2026 class.

Robinson shared a carousel of images showcasing some of her highlights while wearing the Sierra Canyon jersey on Instagram:

Bjorn reacted with a two-word comment:

5-star prospect Addison Bjorn shares 2-word reaction to Sierra Canyon star Jerzy Robinson's IG photo dump (Image: IG/ Jerzy Robinson)

"Yea 5," commented Addison Bjorn with a red heart emoji.

Olympic gold medalist Twanisha TeeTee Terry commented with two fire emojis, while others also chimed in on Robinson's post:

Athletes react to reaction to Sierra Canyon star Jerzy Robinson's IG photo dump (Image: IG/ Jerzy Robinson)

"baby goat," commented two-time gold medalist Janiah Barker.

"cold," commented San Diego player Sumayah Sugapong.

"keep going," commented North Carolina freshman and two-time gold medalist Lanie Grant.

Jerzy Robinson, who has been phenomenal for the Trailblazers this season, has led her team to 28-3 overall and an unbeaten 10-0 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League.

In the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships, the Trailblazers secured a blowout 71-26 win against Mission Hills in Round 1 on Mar. 5, but were knocked out by Ontario Christian after a 69-57 defeat in the Regional Semifinals on Saturday.

On the other hand, Addison Bjorn's Park Hill South High School boasts a 28-1 overall record, with their first loss coming against Staley on Tuesday. One of their most outstanding wins came against Central, where they won the game by a 60-10 scoreline.

In 27 matches for Park Hill South, Bjorn is averaging a double double with 22.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.4 steals and one block per contest this season.

Addison Bjorn talks about her game

Bjorn, who is ranked eighth at the small forward position and first in Missouri spoke to On3 about the kind of player she is:

"I’m kind of just the glue piece," Bjorn told On3. "I feel like whatever coach needs, I find a way to do it. My versatility is something that you can’t really teach, and you either have it or don’t."

She spoke about her versatility on the floor and how she can affect the game when she does not have the ball:

"A lot of people talk about having versatility, but I mean, I can guard whatever position depending on the five, which is a little questionable," Bjorn said. "I just think I see the court really well, and I get other people involved. Without having the ball in my hand, I think I slash and cut really well and I move off the ball."

Bjorn still has another year to decide on her collegiate career.

