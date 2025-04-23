5-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr. shares styling advice from AJ Dybantsa and how he found more support playing international games 

Brandon McCoy Jr., the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), featured in a YouTube video posted by @imanisvision on Sunday. The video was titled, 'Brandon 'Beezy' McCoy Jr.: Better Than Yesterday - Episode 2 “Falling Into Place."

The 6-foot-5 combo guard talked about his hairstyle and gave the BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa the props, claiming that Dybantsa gave him the advice to get a "chop look."

"It was me and AJ Dybantsa. We were talking about this during USA tryouts, I was like, yeah, I'm going to cut my hair, chop looks better, more professional. The whole trip was talking about different styles, I was like, I'm really going to pull through, I'm really going to cut my hair, and then he was serious about it too, cut his a little bit before me, and I ended up cutting mine. It was just like a new look," said McCoy. (Timestamp: 00:23)

The No. 1 junior combo guard also talked about the support he received from international fans:

"It was good, it was like real love. I could tell it was genuine love. They actually are fans of me which is crazy. I never thought I would have fans in China, that's crazy. I'm more popular out there than I am here, almost. I mean it. It means a lot because I have people supporting me. It's like real support," said Brandon McCoy Jr. (Timestamp: 1:54)

Brandon McCoy Jr. has played 67 matches for St. John Bosco in three seasons. He averaged 15.9 points, 2.4 assists, 6.7 rebounds, three steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Which college is the favourite to land Brandon McCoy Jr.?

Brandon McCoy Jr. is entering the senior year of his high school basketball career. With another year left to decide on his collegiate career, McCoy is not short of options, having received interest from 24 programs, according to On3.

These include offers from Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, USC Trojans, Mississippi State, and Stanford Cardinals, among others. However, the publisher's recruitment prediction machine states that the Blue Devils are the favourites to land the combo guard.

They have a 65.1% probability of signing McCoy Jr., followed by USC with a 1.8% chance, UCLA with a 1.6% probability, and Georgia Tech and Oregon with a 1.3% prediction each.

Which program will Brandon McCoy Jr. choose? Leave us your thoughts in the comments.

