5-star prospect Bryce Perry-Wright confirms receiving offer from Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss for class of 2026

Defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright's recruitment journey began with his first text message from Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. He now holds more than 30 offers, and his most recent offer came from the Ole Miss Rebels.

Perry-Wright, who attends Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, is a 2026 five-star recruit, according to his social media accounts. However, recruiting outlets like On3 and 247 Sports list him as a four-star prospect.

Bryce Perry-Wright kicked off June with an offer from the Clemson Tigers. The Ole Miss offer now makes his offer count to nearly 50. He reported the news of the offer on Saturday on X:

"Blessed to receive an offer from Ole Miss. @alexm_brown @Coach_Davis22 @Lane_Kiffin @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @JohnGarcia_Jr @RivalsJohnson @ChadSimmons_ @LetsGo_Bo5 @CoachGolding."

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Perry-Wright is listed as the No. 72 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 6 defensive lineman, and the No. 10 prospect in Georgia. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 38 overall prospect, the No. 4 defensive lineman, and the No. 15 prospect in Georgia.

Perry-Wright was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American. He had made a huge contribution to Buford's 11-1 record in Georgia's highest classification. The defensive lineman participated in the FBU Freshman All-American Game, where he earned Defensive MVP honors and was recognized as a top performer by 247Sports (after scoring a defensive touchdown and recording multiple pressures).

Bryce Perry-Wright counts all teams in the mix for his commitment

Bryce Perry-Wright is one of the most sought-after players in the 2026 class. He holds offers from Oregon, LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, and Southern Cal, among others.

The defensive star remains composed and open-minded about his future. In a recent interview with 247 Sports, he revealed his approach to the recruitment process.

"I'm considering all schools. I haven't really taken any schools out the picture yet.

"I say maybe end of the year and senior year. But I'm letting God let it take place where it does and let Him pick the right place for me."

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Alabama currently leads the pack in securing Bryce Perry-Wright's commitment with a 27% chance. Clemson follows closely behind with 19%, and Auburn holds a 12.3% chance.