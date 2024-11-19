5-star prospect Caleb Wilson narrows his list down to 5 schools as he closes on a commitment; leaves out Duke, Arkansas, and Auburn

The 6-foot-9 power forward from Holy Innocents Episcopal School Caleb Wilson has narrowed his commitment down to five programs. The No. 5 ranked prospect had 27 offers from top basketball programs. However, On3's Joe Tipton revealed that Wilson's final five colleges include Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, UCF and Ohio State.

After making visits, Wilson excluded Duke, Arkansas and Auburn. Furthermore, Rivals reporter Jackson Collier reported that Wilson will not plan to reschedule his visit with the Razorbacks after he canceled his visit on Nov. 16.

Tipton also said that Caleb Wilson will most likely make a decision in December or January.

The consensus five-star recruit is ranked fifth nationally, second among power forwards, and first in Georgia. Wilson averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 assists, 12.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game throughout his high school career.

During his freshman year, the Atlanta, GA native appeared in 20 games and averaged 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.4 blocks. While his average points dipped the following season, Wilson averaged a double-double. He played 17 games in his sophomore year and averaged 14.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 5.2 blocks.

He broke out in his junior year, averaging 20.8 points, 14.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 4.7 assists and 4.4 blocks in 32 matches.

“I play like a combo forward role,” Wilson told On3. “I can shoot the three, can shoot off the dribble, I’m a very good passer, and defensively I can play perimeter and interior defense. He’s been my favorite player since his rookie year.

"I love his passing and his playmaking. A lot of people say that is what is best about me. I watch how he comes down the floor, surveys the court, and sets his teammates up. I try to put that into my game.”

Which college has the highest chance of landing Caleb Wilson?

Wilson now has to choose among five colleges. According to On3's prediction machine, the Kentucky Wildcats have the highest chance of landing Wilson (74.5%).

Tennessee has a 4.3% chance of signing the five-star recruit, followed by North Carolina (3.6%). Ohio State and UCF has a 2.7% chance each.

Which college do you think Caleb Wilson will choose?

