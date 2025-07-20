5-star prospect Dylan Mingo makes feelings known on Hubert Davis' UNC and Dan Hurley's UConn amid recruitment buzz

Dylan Mingo is set to enter his senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School and is already sitting on a bunch of offers from top programs across the country. The Crusaders lost Kiyan Anthony after he finished his high school career and signed for his father Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, Syracuse.However, it seems like Mingo has stepped up his game and is ready to lead the school next season. He ranks No. 6 nationally and is the best point guard of the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings). The five-star recruit spoke to On3's Jamie Shaw about the colleges vying to recruit him.“Just them (UConn Huskies) being a winning program. As much as they win, I mean, they had a rough year this year. But they’re saying they’re going to be back to national championship level this year. So, just seeing how that goes is pretty crazy,” Mingo said.He also talked about the North Carolina Tar Heels led by coach Hubert Davis.&quot;Hubert Davis, he reaches out a lot. So, just seeing him reach out a lot, as Hubert Davis, the head coach from UNC, means a lot, and is very important,&quot; Mingo added.Mingo also talked about the number of players UNC has from New York:&quot;I mean, and I’m seeing a lot of people from New York shows how much they value New York guys and New York players. I mean, that doesn’t really have to do with anything of me committing, but that’s impressive how many New York players they’ve gotten.&quot;Last season, Mingo helped his team to a 22-7 record and a 7-4 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, as the team finished sixth. The Crusaders also qualified for the Chipotle Nationals, but were defeated by Prolific Prep in the quarterfinals.Dylan Mingo named MVP in the NBPA Top 100 CampDylan Mingo represented Team Thomas at the NBPA Top 100 Camp at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina, last month. He averaged 23.8 points per game on 57.1% shooting, including 35.3% from beyond the arc.The guard also grabbed 6.5 rebounds, dished out 6.7 assists, stole the ball 1.5 times and recorded 0.1 blocks in each of the four games he played. He converted 77.3% of his attempts from the foul line.Mingo has received plenty of offers from programs like Providence Friars, Virginia Cavaliers, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels and Louisville Cardinals.He still has another year of high school left. So we will have to wait a little for his commitment.