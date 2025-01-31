After reclassifying to the 2025 class, Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, announced on Jan. 31 his commitment to the USC Trojans. To celebrate this news, Alijah's younger sister, Hamiley Arenas, a freshman with the Notre Dame Knights, shared her congratulations on Instagram, posting a series of photos with a heartfelt caption:

"Congratulations, kid love you♥️💛" She wrote.

Trending

The congratulations didn't, however, end within the Arenas family. Five-star prospect Jerzy Robinson also caught wind of the celebratory spirit, resharing Hamiley's post on her Instagram story. The Sierra Canyon star seemed moved by the family bond expressed in one of the pictures, as she expressed in her caption of the post:

"Awwwwww," she wrote.

5-star prospect Jerzy Robinson shares 1-word reaction to Hamiley Arenas' post following brother Alijah Arenas' USC commitment. (Image via Instagram @jerzyrobinson)

Jerzy Robinson, who is ranked No. 3 in the class of 2026, is currently one of the most sought-after prospects in girls' high school basketball. Even as a junior, she currently has 18 college offers, including offers from top programs like Arizona, USC, UCLA, Kansas, and Alabama, among others.

Hamiley Arenas, on the other hand, is currently making a name for herself, averaging 22.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Like their father, Gilbert Arenas, the entire Arenas family is deeply rooted in basketball.

Hamiley's elder sister, Izela Arenas, is currently playing as a freshman with the Louisville Cardinals. Their brother, Alijah Arenas, will be joining her at the college level next year, donning the USC Trojans Jersey.

Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas' Daughter Reaches 500 Point Career Milestone at Notre Dame

With over 11,000 career points scored, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas was a prolific scorer during his days as a player. It appears his scoring touch runs in the family, as his daughter, Hamiley Arenas, has already hit the 500-point mark as a freshman. The 16-year-old prospect also put up 22 points and 17 rebounds against the Venice Gondoliers last Sunday, delivering another stellar performance for the Notre Dame Knights.

Since her first appearance for the Knights, Hamiley Arenas has established herself as a crucial part of the team, even as a freshman. In her debut game in November, she delivered a statement-making performance, scoring 26 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists.

Since then, it's been a series of brilliant performances, including four 30-point games, 12 double-doubles, and a 40-point high, which she delivered on her birthday against Santa Monica.

Her incredible performances haven't gone unnoticed, as she's recently received a college offer from the University of Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback