The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers extended their perfect run at the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball Championship with a dominant 69-33 win over Sage Hill on Wednesday. To celebrate the victory, five-star junior Jerzy Robinson, the game's standout performer, shared an Instagram story with the caption:

"Love The Game."

5-star prospect Jerzy Robinson shares 3-word reaction following rout of Sage Hill. (Image via Instagram @jerzyrobinson)

The post included a photo of her sitting on the court, smiling with two fingers up as a teammate hovered over her in excitement.

Robinson delivered quite an impressive performance in the game, scoring 29 points, to average 32 points per game in two CIF Open Division games.

With this victory, Sierra Canyon, who are currently on a 27-1 record, are now through to the semifinals of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball Championship and have also earned automatic qualification for the CIF State playoff.

The Trailblazers will be facing Ontario Christian for the semifinal game on Saturday. They'll be hoping to extend their 22-game winning streak with a win against the Knights.

Interestingly, the Ontario Christian Knights are also heading into the game with a 27-1 record and a 13-game winning streak. The team will be led by No. 1 ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith, who has been quite exceptional this season.

The winner proceeds to the final, where they will face either Etiwanda or Mater Dei on March 1 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Which College Programs Interests Jerzy Robinson?

Five-star No. 3 ranked junior Jerzy Robinson is one of the most sought-after prospects in high school basketball at the moment. The Sierra Canyon star currently holds 18 college offers, including offers from top programs like LSU, UConn, South Carolina, UCLA, Arizona, and Notre Dame, among others.

Speaking to On3, Robinson highlighted what she wants in a program:

"Their offensive play style, how we're doing in tournaments and coaching. Other players that are coming in, but also the support system and building me as a woman in this world. I want faithful people and a faithful organization."

According to her, three programs, UConn, South Carolina and LSU, seem to stand out among the 18 offers she's gotten so far.

