5-star prospect Jerzy Robinson shares a peek at her gift from $1.7 billion worth Grammy winner Rihanna's brand 

On Tuesday, five-star hooper and top basketball player in California and the Class of 2026 Jerzy Robinson shared a glimpse of a gift hamper from billionaire pop star Rihanna's luxurious beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

Robinson posted a picture of the hamper on Instagram and thanked the brand in the caption:

"Thank you!!! @fentybeauty."

5-star prospect Jerzy Robinson shares a peek at her gift from $1.7 B Rihanna's brand via Instagram.

Pop icon and Grammy winner Rihanna, who hails from Barbados, co-owns the luxurious cosmetics company Fenty Beauty. Per Forbes, she earns a whopping $1.4 B from the brand alone. Rihanna is No. 76 on the Forbes list of the world's most powerful women in 2024.

However, this is not the first time a pop-music sensation has sent gift hampers to student-athletes. On Jan. 2, Kentucky's women's basketball roster received $250 million worth of gifts from rapper and singer Drake after the Wildcats' successful season, boasting a record of 19-2.

Even so, Shelomi Sanders, an Alabama A&M Bulldogs basketball player and younger daughter of coach Deion, signed a NIL deal with Rihanna's SavageX Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty teamed up with the Olympic and Paralympic games at the 2024 Paris Olympics, collaborating with 600 volunteers who participated in the Victory Ceremony.

Jerzy Robinson smashes 35 points against Harvard Westlake in 72–38 victory

On Thursday, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defeated Harvard Westlake 72–38. Jerzy Robinson smashed 35 points in Sierra Canyon's seventh win in the Mission League.

Following this, the Trailblazers registered a 68–38 win against Chaminade High and an 89–45 win against Louisville High. The latest win against Louisville marks Sierra Canyon's 19th consecutive win, lifting its record to 24-1. With that, the trailblazers sprint for the Open Division Championship.

Their next game is against Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Robinson has been nominated for the USA Basketball 5-on-5 Athlete of the Year award for her acclaimed performance. In a December interview with the "Made Hoops" YouTube channel, she opened up about the challenges.

“The hardest thing about being a top-ranked recruit is maintaining it. You know it’s hard to get there but it’s even harder to stay at the top,” Robinson said (4:38).

So, just making sure you stay motivated, putting in the work, staying in the lab. You know it comes with pressure, but pressure is a privilege. So, you know that you are the pressure, so you take care of it.”

Moreover, she is also named to the 2025 MaxPreps National Player of the Year watchlist, competing alongside Monterey High's Aaliyah Chavez, Ontario's Kaleena Smith and Grandview High's Sienna Betts among others.

