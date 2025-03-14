5-star prospect Jerzy Robinson shares her reaction as Sierra Canyon boys' basketball team advances to California state championship game

Five-star recruit Jerzy Robinson shared a reaction on Instagram after the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers boys' team advanced to the CIF Division I state championship. They advanced on the back of a win against Redondo Union with a 74-68 scoreline on Tuesday. The Trailblazers are headed to the Golden 1 Centre for the state championship game against Lincoln on Friday.

Jerzy Robinson who studies at Sierra Canyon, reacted to this win with three fingers-crossed emojis on her Instagram story as she shared an Instagram post from the team that showcased photographs from their celebrations. The caption on the post read:

"Last home game of the season was magical. State Regional Champs! One more to go."

Jerzy Robinson shares her reaction as Sierra Canyon boys basketball team advance to the California state championship game. (Image via Instagram/@JerzyRobinson)

In the regional final, senior guard Gavin Hightower scored an impressive 25 points. He grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a three-point play with just 44 seconds left, which ultimately helped secure the victory. Four-star junior Maximo Adams had 22 points, while senior Bryce Cofield scored 14.

“Both teams played good, both teams played hard,” said Redondo coach Reggie Morris (per Daily Breeze). “It came down to which team could get more stops. They got a few more stops than we did. It’s always really hard (to come close and not win)."

He summed up the team's disappointment and said:

"The kids put in a lot of work, the coaching staff put in a lot of work. Our goal was to make it to the state finals. When that doesn’t happen, it stings a little.”

Jerzy Robinson on her biggest career achievement

Jerzy Robinson has won two gold medals at FIBA events. She triumphed in the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. She was the youngest player ever to win MVP at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship. She is the top combo guard and No. 3 overall player nationally in the Class of 2026 (per On3). She is also the top-ranked player in the state of California.

Last year, in August, Robinson gave an interview to SB Nation's Swish Appeal and spoke about her career. On being asked about winning MVP at the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, she called it one of her biggest achievements.

"I would say it's the biggest achievement in my career so far, other than the gold medal. I think that was a really big thing for me personally, to go out there and win it for the second time, so that was definitely one of my biggest achievements so far."

As of now, Robinson has not committed to any school. She has received offers from Arizona, USC, UCLA, and Alabama, among others. The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers girls' team was knocked out in the regional semifinals of the California state championship.

