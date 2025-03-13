5-star prospect Olivia Vukosa includes South Carolina, UConn among top 7 potential destinations: "Looking forward to the road ahead"

Olivia Vukosa, the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), has received offers from 16 programs. These include offers from UNC, Texas, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Miami and South Carolina.

Ad

However, the 6-foot-5 power forward from Croatia announced her final seven colleges in a video she posted on X on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"As I narrow down my list to my final seven, I just want to say thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me, and it has been hard to choose this list," Vukosa said. "This process hasn't been easy, and I wouldn't have been able to do it without the support of my coaches and family.

Ad

"I'm looking forward to the road ahead and appreciate all the efforts that these schools have done to recruit me."

Her final seven are Texas, South Carolina, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, LSU and UConn.

The Christ The King Regional High School senior also took only one unofficial visit to the Buckeyes on Oct. 10.

The No. 1-ranked power forward and player in New York has led her school to an 18-6 overall and an unbeaten 13-0 record in the New York Section Catholic – Brooklyn/Queens I Basketball League, where they sit above Monsignor Scanlan, Nazareth and St. Joseph by the Sea.

Ad

In the 2023 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup, Olivia Vukosa posted averages of 22.6 points, 17.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in seven games. She continued her streak of averaging a double-double in the 2024 edition of the tournament with 19.4 ppg, 15.6 rpg and 2.7 apg.

Olivia Vukosa wins the CHSAA Player of the Year

Olivia Vukosa was awarded the Catholic High School Athletic Association Girls Player of the Year for her performances at Christ the King Regional. The Instagram page of the school shared the news last month.

Ad

Which program will Olivia Vukosa choose?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback