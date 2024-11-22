5-star QB Bryce Underwood's flip to Michigan has basketball HC Dusty May "excited to watch football next year"

Bryce Underwood's flip to Michigan from LSU has got everybody's attention. The No. 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2025 announced his flip to the Wolverines on Thursday after being committed to the LSU Tigers for most of the year.

His commitment has got all of Michigan excited, even the program's basketball head coach, Dusty May, who shared his thoughts on the big signing. Although he didn't mention Underwood by name, it was quite evident that he was referring to the five-star quarterback while talking about 'the big day' for Michigan.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"I’m extremely excited to watch football next year in The Big House, and be excited to watch the clips on social media," the head coach said, as per The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie. "This is a big day for the University of Michigan, and there are a lot of people that contributed to making this happen ... We’re all going to benefit from acquiring talent like that."

Underwood's flip was a result of Sherrone Moore and company's relentless pursuit and a hefty $10.5 million NIL deal. The quarterback became the Wolverines' second five-star commit, after Kansas-based offensive tackle Andrew Babalola. Michigan's Class of 2025 is currently ranked No. 9 in the country, as per 247Sports.

How good was Bryce Underwood in his final season for Belleville High School?

Belleville High School quarterback Bryce Underwood was terrific this season. The senior led his team to an overall record of 10-2 but failed to win the state championship. The Tigers were knocked from the postseason on Nov. 16 by Catholic Central High School.

Underwood played in 11 games for the Tigers this season. In those 11 games, the five-star quarterback racked up 2,298 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the season came in the first round of the playoffs against Pioneer. He scored 272 yards and six touchdowns while completing 12 of his 14 pass attempts.

The Tigers won the game 68-0, thanks to the Bryce Underwood-led offense. The 6-foot-4 quarterback followed that up with another 268-yard, three-TD performance against Saline in the next round.

Underwood had a great high school career, finishing with 5,703 yards, 72 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He had a 146.0 quarterback rating and completed 69.6% of his passes. He will now look to carry on his elite play at the college level with the Michigan Wolverines next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.