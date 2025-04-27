5-star recruit Anthony Thompson narrows commitment list to 15 schools feat. Hubert Davis' UNC, Bill Self's Kansas, and more

Anthony Thompson, the No. 14 recruit in the Class of 2026 (per On3's Industry Rankings), is down to 15 colleges. The news was posted by the 6-foot-8 small forward on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday:

The 15 colleges are the Louisville Cardinals, Auburn Tigers, BYU Cougars, Georgetown Hoyas, Indiana Hoosiers, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, North Carolina Tar Heels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Purdue Boilermakers, Texas Longhorns and Xavier Musketeers.

Before playing for Western Reserve Academy, Anthony Thompson represented Lebanon High School and averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals as a sophomore.

He led the Warriors to a 13-11 overall record and a 9-7 record in the Ohio Section Eastern Cincinnati Basketball League, where they finished in fifth place. However, in the 2024 OHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships (Ohio), they were knocked out by Wayne after a 73-70 loss on Apr. 3.

However, this season, Thompson and the Roughriders finished with an underwhelming 8-13 overall record and a 7-7 record in the Ohio Section Firelands Basketball League. They were knocked out of the 2025 OHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships (Ohio) after a 51-46 loss against Colonel Crawford in the District Semifinals on Feb. 26.

According to On3, Thomas received interest from 24 colleges. However, he has not visited these programs officially. His first unofficial visit was to Indiana on June 18.

Since then, he has visited Ohio State on Jun. 20 and Oct. 13, Cincinnati on Jun. 26, Kentucky on Oct. 11, Michigan on Oct. 19, Michigan State on Oct. 20, Xavier on Nov. 2, and Indiana on Dec. 29.

Anthony Thompson talks about Kentucky

The Class of 2026 forward talked about his visit with the Wildcats and their head coach, Mark Pope, with On3's Jamie Shaw. Anthony Thompson also commended their playing style and talked about Koby Brea and Jaxon Robinson's skills:

“It was good to go there and see it in person,” Thompson told On3’s Jamie Shaw in February. “This was my first trip there, so it was good to see how they played in game and their play style live. I was watching their wings and what they do with Koby Brea and Jaxon Robinson. They’re both shooters so I was able to see in person what they did."

With so many offers in hands, the small forward still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

