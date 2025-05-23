5 star recruit Jezelle "GG" Banks drops 40 on Laura Govan's team Why Not at the EYBL 

Five-star class of 2027 prospect Jezelle "GG" Banks was simply unstoppable at the Mike EYBL Session II, which took place from May 16 to May 18 in Birmingham, Alabama. The 5-foot-8 point guard dropped a jaw-dropping 40 points on Team Why Not, who are currently coached by former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' ex-Laura Govan.

On Thursday, Ball is Life gave Banks her well-deserved spotlight by sharing a post on their official Instagram page highlighting her dominant EYBL performance. The post featured two video clips showcasing some of her top moments, one against Team Why Not and another from games against other EYBL teams.

Representing Team Durant, Banks averages 17.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists on the EYBL circuit. She'll be looking forward to the next session, which is scheduled to take place from July 11 to 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the moment, Banks plays high school basketball with the Ursuline Academy Raiders, where she concluded her sophomore year. She ended the season averaging 21.7 ppg, 4.8 apg, 4.1 rpg and 3.1 spg.

Her performance helped the team to a 13-10 record and a first-place finish in the Delaware Section Catholic Basketball league. The team also made it to the semi-finals of the 2025 DIAA Girls Basketball State Championships, where they crashed out in a narrow 58-54 loss to Caravel Academy.

Jezelle "GG" Banks, ranked No. 6 in ESPN's class of 2027 rankings, is already drawing major attention from college programs across the country. She holds an impressive 40 offers so far, including from top-tier schools like Louisville, Jacksonville, Marquette, Wisconsin, Maryland, Ole Miss, Ohio State, South Carolina, UCF, Texas and more.

With two more years of high school basketball still ahead of her, Banks has plenty of time to weigh her options and make a decision for the next step in her basketball journey.

Jezelle "GG" Banks wins 2nd straight Delaware Gatorade State Player of the Year award

Jezelle "GG" Banks' impressive performances this season didn't go unnoticed, as she was named the Delaware Gatorade State Player of the Year. Having first earned the honor as a freshman, she has now won the award for the second straight year.

Jezelle also took home the Delaware MaxPreps Player of the Year award, which she won as a freshman as well. Furthermore, she was named the Delaware High School Coaches Association's Player of the Year.

