5-star recruit Jhaliana Guy commits to Kate Paye's Stanford

Highly rated freshman Jhaliana Guy, a 5-foot-9 guard from Bettendorf High School, has committed to head coach Kate Paye's Stanford Cardinal.

BTN Scouting shared the news of her commitment on Instagram on Wednesday.

"5⭐️ 28' Jhaliana Guy (@jhaliana.guy11) from Clinton HS in Iowa committed to Kate Paye (@coachkatepaye) & her Stanford staff," the post was captioned.

Jhaliana Guy is currently one of the highest-rated freshmen in the country, named as part of the ESPNW watchlist for the class of 2028. Her level of quality has not gone unnoticed as she held 24 college offers prior to this early commitment. This includes offers from Wichita State, Illinois, Louisville, Iowa, Syracuse, Ohio State, and UCF, among others.

Even as a freshman, Guy currently assumes a crucial role on the Bettendorf High School team. This season, she averaged 15.1 points per game, helping the Bulldogs to a 16-5 record.

Head coach Kate Paye took charge of the Stanford Cardinal in April 2024. She replaced hall-of-fame head coach Tara VanDerveer, who was in charge of the Cardinal for 38 years.

So far, the Cardinal have recruited 2025 class prospects Hailee Swain, Lara Somfai, Alexandra Eschmeyer, Nora Ezike and Carly Amborn.

"Since my first visit, I knew they were going to be my top school": Elite freshman Jhaliana Guy on her commitment to Stanford

Choosing a college is a big decision for high school basketball prospects which is why many wait until their final year to commit. For Jhaliana Guy, that was not the case.

The 5-foot-9 guard from Bettendorf High School said she was clear about playing for the Cardinal. Speaking to ESPN on Wednesday about her early commitment, Guy said:

"I chose Stanford because I want to be the best student possible while playing the game I love at a high level. Since my first visit, I knew they were going to be my top school. I crave winning as much as I care about being a great student."

Guy also emphasized that Stanford's winning culture is a key factor in her decision. She expressed her excitement about joining a program built on success:

"Having the opportunity to be constantly surrounded by success will only push me to be an even greater version of myself. Stanford is all around a winning school in all aspects within sports. There is a wall on campus that displays all the national championships they have won and it left an enduring impact on me. I want to be a part of winning another one with Coach Paye."

