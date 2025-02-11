Koa Peat, the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2025, is yet to decide on his college. The Perry High School forward seemed to be impressed by Class of 2026 recruit Brandon McCoy after he published a highlight reel on his Instagram page on Monday.

McCoy, who is ranked at the second spot nationally in his class, showcased his footwork, shooting and dunking ability in the reel.

"still flexin, still steppin," McCoy captioned the post.

Peat commented on the highlight reel with a two-word reaction.

"Yeah beezy," Peat commented.

5-star recruit Koa Peat drops 2-word reaction to Brandon McCoy Jr.'s post flexing his hooping skills (Image: IG/g0beezy)

USC commit and McCoy's teammate Elzie Harrington also commented on the post.

"get money den," Harrington commented.

USC commit Elzie Harrington comments on Brandon McCoy Jr.'s post (Image: IG/g0beezy)

McCoy ranks second in California and first in the combo guard position. This is his third year as a junior at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California. He has played 62 games and is averaging 15.9 points, 2.5 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

McCoy has played 12 games thus far, averaging 16.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.1 apg, 3.8 spg and 0.3 bpg. In his sophomore year, the 6-foot-5 combo guard scored 18.6 points, grabbed 8.0 rebounds, dished out 2.4 assists, stole the ball 2.4 times and had 1.5 blocks per game in 35 games.

On the other hand, Koa Peat, the No. 4 power forward and No. 1 player in Arizona led Perry to a 21-2 record overall and 7-0 in the 6A Premier Region league this season. Peat averages a double-double with 20.5 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.4 apg and 2.2 bpg.

Where could we see Koa Peat next season?

Being a top 10 prospect, Koa Peat has attracted plenty of interest from top programs including Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, North Carolina, Baylor, Michigan and Duke, among others.

As per On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Arizona leads the race to land Peat with a 75.8% chance. The Wildcats are followed by their neighbors Arizona State with a 4.6% prediction, Texas with a 3.9% probability and colleges including Houston, UNC, Baylor and Michigan with a 3.3% chance.

Which program will Peat choose to play for next season?

