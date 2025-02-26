5-star recruit Tyran Stokes shares 4-word reaction to his younger brother's hooping skills 

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 Class, hyped up his younger brother Jerry Stokes after a videographer, who goes by the Instagram username 'ShotByGA,' posted a highlight reel of the Class of 2027 guard on Tuesday.

Tyran Stokes reshared the post that shows Jerry Stokes take on defenders and display impressive footwork and dribbling skills to move past players and convert his shots, even against big defenders:

5-star recruit Stokes shares 4-word reaction to his younger brother's hooping skills (Image: IG/_thetyranstokes)

"Lil brudda so cold @jerry2fast," the Notre Dame forward captioned his story.

Here's the original highlight reel that was posted on Instagram:

Tyran Stokes took to the comments section to react to the reel:

Tyran Stokes comments on his younger brother's highlight reel (Image: IG/vb.1904)

"You different twin ❤️," commented the 6-foot-7 forward.

His younger brother replied, "@_thetyranstokes thanks brudda."

Stokes has played for the Bonita Vista Barons this season, averaging 15.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 29 games. Furthermore, he leads the Barons in assists per game (2.7), 3-point FG% (37.0%) and FT% (81.0%). He ranks second in points (15.4) and steals per game (1.7).

With 43% shooting from the field, Stokes ranks third in FG%, below Adam Mitchell (55%) and Aaraon Owns (47%).

Meanwhile, his elder brother, Tyran Stokes has been making waves at Notre Dame. He was the one of the only two players from the Class of 2026 who were invited to the NBAPA Top 100 Camp ahead of his freshman season. The other one was the No. 1 recruit and BYU signee AJ Dybantsa.

In the Nike Peach Jam's 17U category, Stokes represented Vegas Elite and led them to a second-place finish, averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 51.3% shooting.

Which college has the highest chance of recruiting Tyran Stokes?

According to On3, the Class of 2026 recruit has received 25 offers from top programs, including Arizona State, Jackson State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Louisville, Kentucky, Xavier, LSU and Kansas.

However, the publisher's recruitment prediction machine says that the Louisville Cardinals is the only team that stands out from other colleges, with a 66.8% prediction of landing the forward.

Kentucky has a 1.9% chance, while Xavier has a 1.6% probability. Colleges like Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arizona State and others have a 1.3% prediction to land Stokes. He still has another year to decide on his collegiate career, though.

