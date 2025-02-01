The University of Houston Men's Basketball team has unveiled their iconic Houston Blue uniforms. They'll be wearing it when they face Big 12 Conference rival Texas Tech on Saturday.

On Friday, the team shared photos of players modeling the jerseys in an Instagram post and as expected, it's been generating excitement among Cougars fans.

Five-star Houston signee Isiah Harwell also joined in the excitement, resharing the post with a caption that read:

"That blue so tuff."

5-star signee Isiah Harwell drops 4-word reaction to Houston Cougars Basketball unveiling their awaited Houston Blue outfit. (Image via Instagram @isiah_harwell1)

The iconic Houston Blue Jersey was introduced by the University of Houston Athletics to pay homage to the city of Houston, which has long been associated with the color blue. Due to its significance, sports teams representing the University of Houston only wear the Houston blue on special occasions, such as against major rivals.

The Houston football team wore it when facing their state rivals, Baylor, while the volleyball team wore it against Texas Tech. Unlike other sports arms of the University, the Cougars will be donning this iconic Houston Blue outfit for the first time.

Isiah Harwell signed with the Cougars in December. He'll be hoping that he also gets to represent the Cougars in the iconic Houston Blue when he joins the team next year. For now, he can only watch and lend his support from afar.

Five-Star Prospect Isiah Harwell Selected For The McDonald's All-American Game

The final 48-player selection for the McDonald's All-American Games has been announced. Out of the initial 722 nominees, 24 boys and 24 girls made the final cut, one of which was Isiah Harwell.

Harwell's selection makes him the first-ever male athlete from Idaho to be named on the McDonald's All-American roster. He will be playing on the East team alongside other top high school prospects like No. 3 ranked Cameron Boozer and his brother Cayden, Darius Acuff, Nate Ament, and Shon Abaev, among others.

The McDonald's All-American Games is scheduled to take place on the first of April at the Barclays Centre.

