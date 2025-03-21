Meleek Thomas, the No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2025 (per On3), signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Nov. 11. The shooting guard will join the team next season and has shown support for John Calipari's program on social media.

Following Thursday's No. 10 Razorbacks' 79-72 victory over the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks, their Instagram account shared a post that Thomas reshared on his story.

"Game by game," Thomas captioned his story.

5-star signee Meleek Thomas shares 3-word reaction as Arkansas edges past Kansas in a closely contested game (Image: IG/ Meleek Thomas)

Jonas Aidoo scored 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting. He also had five rebounds, one assist, three steals and three blocks.

Johnell Davis recorded 18 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block. He shot 50.0% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc. D.J. Wagner and Trevon Brazile combined to score 25 points for the Razorbacks.

Meleek Thomas finished his high school career after leading his team to the Overtime Elite Pokemon Playoffs Finals. Thomas averaged 27.3 points, 3.0 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs.

The South Carolina signee Eli Ellis and YNG Dreamerz claimed the title after sweeping Thomas' City Reapers.

Meleek Thomas ready for two prestigious tournaments

Meleek Thomas made official visits to Kansas State, Arkansas, UConn, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and Auburn before choosing Arkansas.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was selected to play in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game, which will tip off on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Thomas will play in the West along with other top prospects, including AJ Dybantsa, Alijah Arenas, Brayden Burries and Chris Cenac.

He will also play in the 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.

