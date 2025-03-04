5-star signee Mikel Brown Jr. "can't wait" to play at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center

Mikel Brown Jr., a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2025, signed with Pat Kelsey's Louisville men's basketball team on Jan. 2. And the 6-foot-3 point guard seems excited about his college basketball career.

After the State of Louisville shared a clip highlighting the atmosphere of the arena during a game on X (formerly Twitter), Brown reposted the tweet with the caption,

"Can’t Wait‼️"

Mikel Brown Jr. received over 25 offers from top universities, including Louisville, Michigan, LSU, USC, Kentucky and Alabama. But the No.1 point guard from his class picked Louisville.

Louisville had a creative way to announce the big news. Brown appeared on one of the video screens during Pat Kelsey's team's clash against North Carolina. He walked onto the court after the video ended.

Louisville's coach talked to Sports Illustrated about keeping the signing news a secret.

"I am a pretty good secret keeper," he said.

Kelsey elaborated on his feelings about Mikel Brown Jr.'s announcement.

"What a cool thing. That was unbelievable. Then, the reception, the roar, the crowd, the way they responded when he made his announcement, I had goosebumps. My heart was beating fast," the coach told Sports Illustrated.

"It was really, really cool. I'm in the time out, I'm sitting there, and I'm trying to act like I'm really locked in the timeout, and I'm kind of peeking up at the video and stuff like that. It was really cool."

Fans hope Mikel Brown Jr. will display a similar performance as he has done at the high school level when he suits up for them next season.

Mikel Brown Jr. racks up impressive numbers in his final high school basketball season

Mikel Brown Jr. has played seven games for DME Academy this year, averaging a whopping 29.6 points per game. He also added 15 rebounds and 19 assists.

Brown was also impressive at the Adidas 3SSB circuit last spring and summer, recording 24.2 points and 3.3 assists per game. He also played a key role for Team USA at the FIBA U18 Americas tournament, starting all six games and contributing to the team's gold medal victory.

