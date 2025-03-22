It looks like the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson cannot wait to get started for the Jayhawks. The No. 3 recruit (as per On3) led his high school, Prolific Prep, to a 32-5 overall record this season.

Ad

Peterson took to Instagram to share a selfie video as he walked on the Kansas Jayhawks' home court, James Naismith Arena:

5-star signee and Naismith POY Darryn Peterson shares a moment from the James Naismith court at Kansas (Image: IG/ Darryn Peterson)

Peterson also tagged the location on his IG story. A user on X shared Peterson's story in a post:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, who received high school basketball's most prestigious award on March 7, was also awarded the Grind Session MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honor.

Furthermore, Peterson was also named to the All-Grind Session Team. His Prolific Prep teammate, Obinna Ekezie Jr., became the most-awarded player after being named to the All-Defensive, All-Underclassmen and All-Grind Session Team.

The Class of 2027 recruit ranks at the fourth spot nationally and at the first spot in the center position and California (according to On3).

Ad

Ad

"Obinna Ekezie Jr. is the most decorated sophomore in Grind Session history 🏆🥇 All-Defensive Team🥇 All-Underclassman Team🥇 All-Grind Session Team," the post was captioned.

Peterson received interest from 33 programs. These included offers from Ohio State, Kentucky, USC, Kansas State and Michigan, among others.

Peterson also took official visits to Kentucky on March 6, Kansas on June 23, USC on August 2, Ohio State on August 30 and Kansas State on Sep. 27. He talked about his decision with On3:

Ad

"This was a very hard decision. Ultimately, it was the coaching of Bill Self and the culture of their program. My heart and gut were with Kansas. I will have the opportunity to play right away as a freshman, prepare for the draft and be dialed into winning. I won't look back or ahead. I will be dialed in when I am there."

Ad

Darryn Peterson scores 23 points in his homecoming game

In his homecoming game against the four-time NBA champ LeBron James' high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary, Peterson dropped 23 points to secure a 70-47 win last month.

Famous basketball page 'SLAM High School' shared some highlights of Peterson's game on Instagram:

Ad

He spoke to Yahoo Sports and expressed his gratitude for the fans:

"It means a lot, you know. I am from here, born and raised, so we had to come back and put ourselves for the people that came out," said Peterson.

"I really just go out and try to win, but whatever comes with it, I'll tell you, but my main goal is just to win. I am a winner, you know, I can't win without my guys, so I bring them up to you."

Darryn Peterson will be joined by Samis Calderon next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback