5-star signee ZaKiyah Johnson shares her excitement as future LSU teammate Flau'Jae Johnson features in major sneaker campaign 

Five-star LSU Tigers signee ZaKiyah Johnson didn't hide her excitement as her future teammate Flau'Jae Johnson featured in a sneaker campaign with global shoe brand Puma and Foot Locker, an American multinational retailer of footwear.

The 5-foot-10 guard, who just concluded her junior year with LSU, shared videos of the campaign on her official Instagram page. She captioned the post:

"I'm beyond grateful to be the face of the @footlocker x @puma campaign."

As expected, the post sparked several reactions from fans and fellow hoopers, including ZaKiyah Johnson herself. In reaction, she dropped three emojis in the comments.

Fans also got into the conversation, expressing their excitement as well:

"That's my girl!" one fan wrote.

"Big proud of you!" another fan said.

"Yessss you killin it," one fan added.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

“Congratulations,” one fan wrote.

"Congrats. Love it!" another fan said.

ZaKiyah Johnson, who just concluded her senior season in high school basketball, will team up with Flau'Jae Johnson in the Southeastern Conference next season. They will be joined by other class of 2025 prospects, including Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage and Isabella Hines.

"I'll start Flau'Jae": 5-star LSU signee Zakiyah Johnson chooses Flau'Jae Johnson ahead of Hannah Hidalgo and Paige Bueckers in an interview

Five-star prospect ZaKiyah Johnson was featured in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1, and before hitting the court, she had a little fun in a quick interview segment.

In the interview, she was asked to play "Start, Bench, Cut" with three players: Flau'Jae Johnson, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and UConn's Paige Bueckers.

In response to the question, ZaKiyah chose to start Flau'Jae:

"I'll start Flau'Jae [Johnson], I'm benching Paige [Beuckers] and I'm cutting Hannah [Hidalgo]," Zakiyah said.

ZaKiyah Johnson went on to represent the girls' Team East at the McDonald's All-American Game. She ended the game with 11 points, four rebounds and one assist, although her team fell to a 104-82 defeat against Team West.

