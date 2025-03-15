Five-star junior Oliviyah Edwards was hyped by the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), Olivia Vukosa's latest IG post as she listed out her final seven programs.

Vukosa, who received 16 offers, narrowed her list down to Texas, South Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio State, North Carolina, LSU and Connecticut. She took to Instagram to share a video as she broke the news:

5-star South Carolina target Oliviyah Edwards shares 1-word reaction as elite prospect Olivia Vukosa announces potential college destinations (Image: IG/ Olivia Vukosa)

"Hard," commented Oliviyah Edwards with three fire emojis.

Vukosa also thanked the coaches and her family in the video, appreciating all that they have done for her.

"As I narrow down my list to my final seven, I just want to say thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me, and it has been hard to choose this list," Vukosa said. "This process hasn't been easy, and I wouldn't have been able to do it without the support of my coaches and family.

"I'm looking forward to the road ahead and appreciate all the efforts that these schools have made to recruit me," she said.

According to On3, Vukosa only made one unofficial visit to the Buckeyes on Oct. 10. Ranked first in the power forward position in New York, the 6-foot-5 power forward led her school, Christ The King Regional High School, to an 18-6 overall record.

They also have an unbeaten 13-0 record in the New York Section Catholic – Brooklyn/Queens I Basketball League, where they sit above Monsignor Scanlan, Nazareth and St. Joseph by the Sea.

Vukosa represented Croatia in the 2023 and 2024 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup, where she averaged 22.6 points, 17.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists and 19.4 ppg, 15.6 rpg and 2.7 apg, respectively.

Oliviyah Edwards gives an update on her recruitment

Oliviyah Edwards, who is ranked at the sixth spot nationally, second in the power forward position and first in Washington, has received interest from 26 programs, according to On3. These include offers from Oregon, Tennessee, Florida and more.

However, while speaking with On3, Oliviyah Edwards suggested that she has not thought about college decision yet:

“I have not booked any official visits yet," Edwards said. “Some schools are wanting me to book closer to my decision date. I don’t know when I’m going to decide yet, so we haven’t booked anything.”

Edwards is still a junior and has another year left before she decides on her collegiate career.

