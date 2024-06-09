5-star TE Linkon Cure makes official Texas A&M visit ahead of 2024 football season

Goodland, Kansas tight end Linkon Cure is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The four-star athlete's recruitment journey is heating up, and he will be down in College Station for an official visit to the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend.

Cure is ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect and the No. 2 tight end in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He holds the distinction of being the No. 26 overall prospect and the No. 2 tight end, and he is the second-best overall prospect in Kansas, per 247 Sports.

The visit to Texas A&M marks Cure's return to the campus, following a previous visit on May 4.

“I love the relationships I have with the staff,” Cure said following his May visit (via On3). “I love the culture and absolutely love where the program is headed."

Cure has developed strong relationships with head coach Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein. He has been vocal about his positive experiences and the strong connections he has built with the coaching staff.

"The coaches want to coach for each other and players want to play for each other. I loved my time there. You can feel the energy.”

The Aggies are in the early stages of building their 2025 recruiting class, which already includes more than two dozen commitments. They have already added a formidable weapon like four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers. Getting a commitment from Linkon Cure would be another big win for them.

Cure is a multi-sport athlete who also competes in track and field events and plays basketball. He just enjoyed a promising junior season, where he earned Kansas 3A All-State selection honors, finishing with 42 catches for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Linkon Cure's upcoming official visits

Linkon Cure has narrowed his choices to four top schools: Kansas State, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Kansas. He began his series of official visits on May 31 with a trip to see the Kansas Jayhawks. After visiting the Aggies this weekend, an official visit to Oregon is slated for the weekend of June 14.

Cure has already experienced a taste of the Ducks’ environment during an unofficial visit for Oregon’s spring game and shared his thoughts (via 247Sports):

“Love Oregon and the coaching staff and being around those guys, I feel comfortable with them. Looking forward to that one, love everything about that school.”

Cure will conclude his official visits to Kansas State on June 21. K-State was the first school to offer him a scholarship last June. Having visited the campus multiple times, including two game day experiences, Cure feels a strong connection to the Wildcats.

“Really, really looking forward to K-State and seeing what they have new for me with how many times I’ve been there. Really familiar with the players and coaching staff. Feels like a home away from home.”

Linkon Cure's goal is to commit before his senior year, and he definitely knows the challenge ahead.

