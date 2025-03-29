5-star Tennessee QB recruit Faizon Brandon set to take part in elite Georgia high school football event

On Friday, Sports Illustrated reported that five-star quarterback prospect and Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon is set to compete at the Elite 11 in Gainesville, Georgia.

The event is one of the top offseason quarterback events for high school prospects. Last year’s edition saw big names like Colorado’s Julian Lewis compete. Brandon, who was also there last year, will return to the event on Sunday.

Brandon is one of the nation's top prospects. While he’s in high demand among the top college programs across the country, the five-star prospect has been committed to the Vols since August. A product of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, he chose Tennessee over offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida State and North Carolina State.

Tennessee had the advantage of a head start in Faizon Brandon's recruitment, having offered him since he was a sophomore. He cited this and other factors as the reasons he preferred the program to his other options in an interview with On3 last year. He said,

“I started feeling Tennessee a while ago. They started recruiting me early, and the first impression they made on me was unlike any other. The staff recruited me hard from the get-go. They kept it steady with me, and they pushed so hard to get me. All of that made an impact on why I picked them.”

Brandon added that the environment at Tennessee made him feel at home each time he visited. He added,

Notwithstanding, Brandon didn’t find it easy passing by all the offers from big, reputable colleges that have been recruiting him. But he trusted his gut feeling. He said,

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but I knew it was Tennessee. The feeling for them was different and it never changed. My relationships with coaches on both sides of the ball and the support system make it feel like home at Tennessee.”

Faizon Brandon’s junior high school season

Faizon Brandon had an incredible junior season that saw him lead his school to a state championship, throwing for 2,814 yards and 35 touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 625 yards and nine touchdowns.

His contributions to Grimsley's 16-0 record and state championship victory were recognized with the Gatorade North Carolina Football Player of the Year award.

Brandon is the No. 2 quarterback on On3 Industry Rankings and the No. 7 overall prospect of the 2026 class.

